While the bylaw enforcement officer hired by the towns of Alberton and O’Leary has begun working with both communities, she won’t be hitting the streets until April.
“She’s been working for a couple of weeks, getting familiar with our bylaws and doing her route around town,” said Donna Thompson, CAO for the Town of Alberton. “She’s doing great. She’s got a lot of helpful suggestions on our bylaws. She’s reviewing them to see where we might beef some stuff up, so that’s helpful. Having the car that’s so well marked, people are starting to see it around more, and that’s not a bad thing either.”
The towns have been working toward bringing a bylaw enforcement officer to the area for the past two years, officially giving the matter the green light in December 2021. Donna Johnson, owner and operator of PEI Bylaw Enforcement Officer, a firm based out of Charlottetown, will be in West Prince once a week.
The cost for the bylaw enforcement officer will be $30 an hour, with each town paying $120 a week for the service, meaning she would be in Alberton for four hours, and O’Leary for another four hours. Both towns will need to add the cost of hiring a bylaw enforcement officer into its budget for the next fiscal year.
Like Alberton, O’Leary has been working on amending some of its bylaws, allowing Ms Johnson to work to the best of her abilities.
“Most of our bylaws are up to snuff, but some are not, and we’ve got to know how she’s going to enforce them,” said Eric Gavin, mayor of O’Leary. “She’s going to help us along by saying ‘It’s easier for me to enforce this bylaw if it means this’. We could have bylaws that say you can’t tie your horse in the middle of Main Street anymore. It’s funny, but some of those bylaws were there before.”
Mr Gavin said O’Leary council amended some of its bylaws about 12 years ago. Prior to that, some of the town’s bylaws hadn’t been updated or amended in roughly 70 or 80 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.