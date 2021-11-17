Over the last several years a cartoon has been showing up on social media, usually starting somewhere around late October to early November. The image itself? A turkey pointing a wing (feather? finger?) at Santa Claus yelling “December, Fat Boy! This month is for MY holiday! Now hop in that sleigh and WAIT YOUR TURN!”
Granted, it’s an American cartoon, but it’s something that still holds water here in Canada.
Earlier and earlier, the demand for Christmas and Christmas related items appear in stores, in some cases it was as early as mid October. It’s not just places of retail that are bringing in the Christmas selections earlier than usual either. One particular television station has been airing those absolutely ghastly Hallmark Christmas movies since the beginning of October. Last year they at least had the decency to wait until November.
Some places, again mainly in the US, are holding Christmas off until after a certain point, like Nordstrom’s. Over the last few years, the company has refused to decorate their stores for Christmas until after Black Friday. Along with being one of, if not the biggest retail shopping days of the year, it’s also the day after the American Thanksgiving holiday. A company representative said Nordstrom feels strongly about celebrating one holiday at a time with their decorations.
Here in Canada, when people complain about early Christmas decoration, the topic of Remembrance Day and our veterans is brought up. Honestly, the topic of veterans in relation to Christmas decorating shouldn’t even factor in. We just observed/celebrated one secular holiday. It would be great if we could take a breather before getting ready for another holiday.
Then there’s the music. As soon as it’s deemed acceptable, stores play nothing but Christmas music, which is fine if you’re just there for a limited time. But after working a shift, even a short one, the temptation to disable a store’s music system becomes harder and harder to resist. To this day, this reporter has a sincere disdain for Christmas music because of how overplayed it was during my years working both retail and tourism.
At some point within the last five or so years, an uproar was caused when Easter merchandise began appearing in stores ahead of even Valentine’s Day. The mistake was quickly corrected. If we can muster up that kind of furor Easter coming early, why is this any different?
