Karlyn Shea

Karlyn Shea credits her parents, Caesar and Jolene Shea, for being part of the reason she and her sisters, Kamryn and Myah, have been able to make it to the Canada Games. Karlyn took part in the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, MB for wrestling in 2017, while older sister Kamryn took part in the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, BC, for judo and youngest sibling Myah is competing in judo for the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown. Submitted photo

For the Shea family of Alberton, taking part in the Canada Games has almost become something of a tradition.

It started when Kamryn Shea, eldest child of Caesar and Jolene, took part in the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, British Columbia, followed by Karlyn, the second oldest child, in 2017 at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, MB. Now, the Shea’s fourth and youngest child, Myah, is taking part in this year’s Winter Games here on PEI.

Myah Shea

Myah Shea can’t wait to take part in this year’s Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown. Her sisters, Kamryn and Karlyn, have both previous competed in the Canada Winter and Summer Games for judo and wrestling, respectively. When it came to training, Myah said her sisters were a great help, teaching her new things, and watching videos of her training, pointing out what she was doing well, and what she could work on. Submitted photo
Kamryn Shea

Kamryn Shea hugs Nanguz the Fox, mascot for the 2015 Canada Winter Games. Kamryn was the first of her siblings to take part in the Canada Games, with second eldest Karlyn taking part in the 2017 Canada Summer Games, and Myah taking part in this year’s Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown. Their brother Maccoy is also an athlete, and plays hockey. Submitted photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.