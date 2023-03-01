Karlyn Shea credits her parents, Caesar and Jolene Shea, for being part of the reason she and her sisters, Kamryn and Myah, have been able to make it to the Canada Games. Karlyn took part in the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, MB for wrestling in 2017, while older sister Kamryn took part in the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, BC, for judo and youngest sibling Myah is competing in judo for the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown. Submitted photo
Myah Shea can’t wait to take part in this year’s Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown. Her sisters, Kamryn and Karlyn, have both previous competed in the Canada Winter and Summer Games for judo and wrestling, respectively. When it came to training, Myah said her sisters were a great help, teaching her new things, and watching videos of her training, pointing out what she was doing well, and what she could work on. Submitted photo
Kamryn Shea hugs Nanguz the Fox, mascot for the 2015 Canada Winter Games. Kamryn was the first of her siblings to take part in the Canada Games, with second eldest Karlyn taking part in the 2017 Canada Summer Games, and Myah taking part in this year’s Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown. Their brother Maccoy is also an athlete, and plays hockey. Submitted photo
For the Shea family of Alberton, taking part in the Canada Games has almost become something of a tradition.
It started when Kamryn Shea, eldest child of Caesar and Jolene, took part in the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, British Columbia, followed by Karlyn, the second oldest child, in 2017 at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, MB. Now, the Shea’s fourth and youngest child, Myah, is taking part in this year’s Winter Games here on PEI.
“It’s almost like it’s contagious,” said Jolene. “Kamryn had such a great experience, and then Karlyn wanted to feel that and entertain that. With Myah, the girls were trying to tell her how fun it is, and how great she’s going to feel about herself, and her province, and her country as a whole, because there’s no place else that does this for their athletes.”
Growing up, the three Shea girls have always taken part in sports, including gymnastics, rugby, and hockey, but it was judo that stuck with Kamryn and Myah, while Karlyn became involved in wrestling. The Shea’s third child, son Maccoy, is also an athlete, and plays hockey.
Being able to take part in the Games has been an honour, but the family doesn’t shy away from speaking about the challenges they’ve had to deal with along the way, mostly in terms of travel. Because a lot of the practices took place in Charlottetown, the family would be making a lot of five hour round-trips each week to and from West Prince.
“Our parents devoted a lot of their time and effort with travelling,” said Karlyn. “We would have to travel to Charlottetown three to four times a week for training, and my parents had to give up a little bit of their lives to help us pursue our future in the sport.”
She added the trips could be exhausting too because most of the time they were doing homework in the car, and eating on the go.
“My mom would meal prep and have things ready to go, and she would pick me up from school, and we would take off,” said Karlyn. “In the summer, I was working and training, so it would be one thing after another.”
Jolene said though the travel was extensive, it also allowed for some really great conversations between the family as a result.
When the girls weren’t training in Charlottetown, they would also be practicing at home in the basement which their parents set up with judo equipment and wrestling mats, or in a space at one of the local gyms.
Karlyn said practicing moves with her parents or her siblings brought them all closer together as a family, and pushed the siblings to become the best versions of themselves they could be. Doing so brought out their competitive side, something that helped encourage them to push each other to keep going, even if they didn’t feel like it.
“My sisters, they did so well when they were doing judo, and they’ve taught me new things,” said Myah. “They’ve watched my videos, and they told me what I could do better on and what I could fix.”
She appreciated that constructive criticism.
“They’ve definitely pushed my limits, and taught me not to give up, and just keep going,” she said.
Along with pushing them to do their best athletically, being involved with judo and wrestling have helped in other ways too.
“When you have such a commitment, it makes you think ‘I can handle it, I can organize it, I can be on time, I can do it,” said Jolene. “I think it carries on into adult life, too. Just to have the commitments, the organization, the time management skills, the dedication, they’re all like skills that are really important in succeeding later on.”
With previous games, most of the family wasn’t able to watch Kamryn or Karlyn compete. They are looking forward to watching Myah compete on home soil.
“It’s definitely rewarding that I get to see how far she’s come,” said Karlyn. “She’s been doing this since she was three years old, so it’s really rewarding that I get to see her compete at home. I’m pretty proud of her.”
Kamryn agreed.
“It’s not only that we get to see her, it’s that everyone else gets to see as well,” she said. “It’s an awesome opportunity for her, and I’m just proud of how hard she worked, and she’s accomplished her goals.”
For Myah, the opportunity to compete on PEI means more than words can say.
“It’s going to be a crazy experience, and I’m really excited for it, and hopefully I learn new things from it,” she said. “I don’t even know how to express how I feel. I’m representing PEI, which is a big part, but for it to be in PEI and be representing my home? It’s an amazing feeling.”
