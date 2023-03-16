Canada Games

The crowd cheers during Team PEI’s opening game for men’s hockey during the Canada Winter Games at the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena on Feb 19. Three local arenas in West Prince hosted hockey games during the two week event. Melissa Heald photo

Rinks in West Prince did well during the Canada Games, with high attendance numbers in O’Leary, Tignish and Tyne Valley.

The three arenas each hosted one game. The first game was at the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena on Feb 19, with the rink hosting the opening game for Team PEI’s men’s hockey as they faced off against Team Northwest Territories.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.