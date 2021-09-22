The Canada Post boxes near Alberton Town Office will remain where they are for the time being, though they will be closed, and the residents who use them will have to collect their mail directly from the post office on Main Street for the time being.
The decision from Alberton Town Council was made during its September meeting. Only four of the boxes are in use at the moment, but the concern is the current location isn’t safe for the residents who do use them.
Council would like to move the boxes to a different location, but that is proving more difficult than originally anticipated.
“We thought about putting it in our parking lot, but in the summer you might have 10 cars parked out there with the students, and the watershed, and everybody is here, and it’s pretty busy at any given time,” said Donna Thomson, chief administrative officer for the town. “The guy from (Department of) Transportation came up, and he agreed that it probably wasn’t a great spot.”
Parking is also a safety concern. Councillor Blair Duggan noted how most post office boxes like the ones near the town office have a parking lot of some kind, This one doesn’t, meaning drivers have to pull over and then step out right onto the street.
The decision on where the boxes are placed falls to Canada Post, who works with a representative from the province, using maps to determine the best location, then visit the location in person.
However, there seems to be a small issue with this, as Ms Thomson pointed out the maps used might be out of date.
“They planned to put it across the street in front of 428 Church,” she said. “The map that he showed had this little hedge line, and then he came up and saw that the hedge had grown 10 feet in that time, and was like that’s no good.”
Council is also wondering why it has taken so long for Canada Post and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to request the boxes remain at their current location, when council has been discussing the issue for a few months already.
“They don’t have time before winter, but we asked them in June?” said Councillor Mary Jane O’Brien. “I don’t think any of the options they’re looking at are satisfying, they’re not really acceptable.”
