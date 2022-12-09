Lieutenant Governor of PEI Antoinette Perry, with her aide-de-camp Marc Doucette, was the first torchbearer in Tignish when the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay for the Canada Winter Games visited the town on Nov 29. The relay began in front of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church and made it’s way through town. Ms Perry had the honour of carrying the torch to Tignish Elementary School where students waited outside, singing and dancing to Stompin’ Tom Connors Hockey Song. Ms Perry taught at the school for 32 years. Melissa Heald photo
Kimberley Reilly, accompanied by her husband Kyle and daughter Courtney, was one of 13 torchbearers selected to represent the Town of O’Leary when the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay for the Canada Winter Games made a stop in the community on Dec 2. Ms Reilly carried the torch in memory of her son Ethan Reilly, who passed away in September 2020 as a result of a boating accident. Ethan was involved in many sports, including soccer, ball hockey, track and field, cross country, badminton and hockey. A legacy foundation has been set up in Ethan’s name to provide financial assistance to help other youth to play sports. Melissa Heald photo
Jo-Anne Wallace was the last to carry the flame during the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay in O’Leary on Dec 2. The relay starting from the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena to make its way through the community, Ms Wallace carried the torch from the corner of Parkview Drive and Main Street to finish the relay back at the rink. Ms Wallace has been part of Team PEI’s mission staff on 13 occasions, and the 2023 Games will mark her fifth time as Chef de Mission for Team PEI. Other torchbears include Warren Ellis, Vanessa Clements, David Gamble, Darcy Harris, Robert Henderson, Sally Lockhart, Clara Jane Wood, Carol Gillis, Kimberley Reilly, Della Sweet, Ernie Hudson and Bob Matheson. Melissa Heald photo
Cyriah Richard was the last torchbearer for the Cavendish Farms Torch Relay during its visit to Tignish on Nov 29. Ms Richard will be competing in the 2023 Canada Games herself when they come to PEI in February. Other torchbearers included the Honourable Antoinette Perry, Evelyn Arsenault, Charlene Arsenault, Jody McCue, Dale Gaudet, Kelly Ashley (for Gerald Keough - Posthumous), Lynn Dorgan, Nicholas Handrahan, Armand Martin, Heidi Mallet and Harvey Mazerolle. Melissa Heald photo
Harvey Mazerolle hands the torch for the Canada Winter Games to the last torchbearer Cyriah Richard during the relay in Tignish on Nov 29. Mr Mazerolle has been involved in sports for several decades, including coaching various sports for over 50 years. He has participated in six Canada Games. Melissa Heald photo
