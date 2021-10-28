Canadian Olympian Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu describes dressage as a sport that shows beauty, balance and harmony between horse and rider.
It can also look easy to anyone not familiar with it.
“I always tell people when they watch me or another rider in the ring at that moment, at that main competition, it’s supposed to look beautiful,” said Ms Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu. “But the hours of practising, that’s not beautiful... The average person doesn’t see that.”
Ms Fraser-Beaulieu recently made her Olympic début in Tokyo this past summer, where she helped the Canadian dressage team place 11th. Individually, she qualified for the Grand Prix Freestyle by setting a Canadian record.
When she is not competing, Ms Fraser-Beaulieu is a full-time dressage instructor, splitting her time between Montreal, Quebec and Wellington, Florida.
In an effort to help grow her sport across Canada, Ms Fraser-Beaulieu was on the Island this past weekend to put on a three day clinic.
Kaela Ballum, who has been friends with Ms Fraser-Beaulieu since they were nine-years-old growing up in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, helped to organize the clinic.
“It’s been a great opportunity,” she said. “It’s been exciting for the riders to have her here. To have an Olympian from the Maritimes is a very rare event, especially for equestrian.”
The first day of the clinic was on Oct. 22 at the Up West Equestrian Centre in Glengarry. It continued on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at a private facility in Hunter River. Each rider had a 45 minute private lesson with Ms Fraser-Beaulieu.
Ms Ballum described dressage as ballet on horses.
“It looks easy, but it’s one of the most challenging disciplines you can do,” she said. “That’s why I think it’s not some people’s first choice. It really takes a lot of patience and a lot of skill and you have to be quick and you’re timing has to be good. Everything has to do be done in a split second... It takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”
Ms Fraser-Beaulieu said during the clinic she would focus on what the riders themselves want to improve on with their horses.
“I like to pick on a problem they’ve been struggling with and try to fix it,” she said.
Ms Ballum, who now lives in Ellerslie, said the sport of dressage on PEI is evolving.
“The most common types of riding is western pleasure or show jumping, but I think dressage is progressing on the Island,” she said.
Having facilities like the one in Glengarry, owned and operated by Dawn Helm, only helps to grow the sport.
A certified competition coach in dressage herself, Ms Helm said having Ms Fraser-Beaulieu come to the Island was an excellent opportunity.
“It’s good for the education and the community,” she said. “I really liked that she was quick with the corrections and addressing exactly the issue I know I’ve been having and helping me fix it.”
Travelling from Nova Scotia, another rider taking part in the clinic was Jane Fraser, who has known Ms Fraser-Beaulieu since she was a child and used to be one of her instructors.
“That kind of speaks volumes of the experience Brittany has had and where she has gotten herself,” said Ms Ballum.
After her lesson, Ms Fraser said she really appreciated the full circle moment she was able to experience with one of her former students.
“It was brilliant,” she said. “A very good ride.”
Happy to be putting on her first clinic in the Maritimes since becoming an Olympian, Ms Fraser-Beaulieu said she had so much support from the region and across the country when she was competing in the Olympics this summer.
“I was grateful for that,” she said. “It’s an experience I will never forget, that’s for sure.”
