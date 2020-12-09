The decision to cancel the 2020-2021 season of the West Prince Seniors Hockey League (WPSHL) was unanimous among all participating teams.
“We’re disappointed, and we appreciate the support that we’ve felt since the announcement,” said Ghislain Bernard, president of the WPSHL. “We’re hoping to be back in the future.”
The announcement was made through social media on Nov. 27, and stated the players of the league understand the seriousness needed to be taken during this pandemic to help keep all Islanders as safe a possible and they respect the rules put in place by Hockey Canada as well as Hockey PEI. However, the season would have been canceled, if not delayed, anyway, after the Chief Public Health Office announced over the weekend new restrictions for a two week period following seven new cases of COVID-19 in the province. All rinks have closed for that period of time as a result.
This would have been the fifth season for the league, which could bring in as many as 700 fans per game.
“Right now we can only have 150 people in the rink. With that capacity that the rinks are allowing us at the moment, we can’t cover our costs,” said Mr Bernard. “Minor hockey is running because they don’t need 500 people in the rink to make it work. Our operating model is dependent on having over 200 people every night on a consistent basis.”
The league also doesn’t make any money from games. Any money raised goes right back into the local rinks. Mr Bernard estimates in its first three seasons, over $150,000 was put back into the rinks of West Prince. Adding to the loss is the fact that rinks in the area are either not opening their canteens this season, or are doing so for only a couple of days during the week.
One of the rinks affected is the Tignish Credit Union Arena.
“Any of the rinks that host the senior games, it’s going to hurt, because that’s one of our biggest draws,” said rink manager Timmy Gaudet. “If we don’t have that this year, we’ll lose big time, for sure.”
At Jacques Cartier Arena in Alberton, rink manager Alan Rennie said staff were disappointed and realize the cancellation will affect the arena’s bottom line, but he thinks they’ll be alright.
“We’re quite busy with Minor Hockey, and the figure skating,” he said. “We’re getting a few private rentals and things like that, so if that continues on, we’ll be alright, keeping expenses down and puttering along, not doing too many repairs or anything.”
Mr Bernard said one thing residents enjoyed about the league was the fact that it was comprised of local players.
“People get to watch guys that they know, they can watch this high level hockey, and it’s people from the community,” he said. “It became more of a culture thing, more of a celebration of our community hockey. We think we’ll be able to come back, but right now, the appropriate thing is to put it on pause.”
