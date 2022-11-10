The shelves at the Alberton depot for the West Prince Caring Cupboard are well stocked.
“While a lot of food banks, even some in the province here, do struggle to keep up with demand in terms of their inventory, we’re very fortunate here that’s not a problem because people in West Prince are very generous and they keep donating,” said Rick Cameron.
With that in mind though, the president of the Caring Cupboard wants those individuals or families who might be struggling during these hard times to know they are available to assist them.
While the Caring Cupboard has seen an increase of people using their service since the beginning of 2022, Mr Cameron, along with other members of the board, are concerned not everyone who might need help is accessing the service.
“People who have always managed to be self-efficient, but now things are really tight, sometimes they don’t always realize these type of services are always there, such as the food bank, and sometimes they don’t know they are for them,” he said.
Mr Cameron said people tend to think they might have to apply to be able to use the Caring Cupboard, which is not necessary at all.
“They walk in and give us some form of identification, name, address, and that’s all we need and they can come back once a month, every month until they don’t need us,” he said.
Mr Cameron added there might be a level of shame as well for some people.
“I can say they shouldn’t, but whatever our feelings are, they are our feelings, but we don’t them to feel that way because we all need help in various ways in different times in our life,” he said.
From January to March, on average per month, 199 people visited one of the four Caring Cupboard depots. From April to June, the average per month was 233 and then from August to September the numbers increased to 301.
“That was from the first quarter to the third quarter, it goes from 199 to 301, which is a 51 per cent increase,” said Mr Cameron. “There’s a need and we have more clients than we did before. We have clients who were on our register but haven’t used our services for maybe a year or more who are back now.”
Mr Cameron points to the current high prices for food, gas, furnace oil and other necessities as the most likely reason why demand has gone up at the Caring Cupboard.
“Last year, the total number of people coming were 37 per cent children and this year it has gone from 37 to 43 per cent, so we have more families using the Caring Cupboard more than ever,” he said. “I expect those numbers will continue to go up, but we can service can them.”
Mr Cameron simply wants everyone to know the Caring Cupboard is there to lend a hand to anyone who might need it.
“Everybody is struggling to some degree, but maybe some people much more than others, and I just want to get the word out that we are here to help,” said Mr Cameron.
Those wishing to access the West Prince Caring Cupboard can do so once a month at one of their four different depots. There people will receive approximately three days’ worth of food. Those using the Caring Cupboard will be required to provide information relating to their family’s members, place of residence and other relevant information for the Caring Cupboard’s database.
Depots are located in Alberton at the Masonic Lodge on Poplar Street, St Anthony’s Church Parish Hall for the Bloomfield and O’Leary area, Tignish at the St Simon and St Jude Parish Centre and the Presbyterian Church in Tyne Valley. The depots in Alberton, St Anthony’s and Tyne Valley are open from 10 am to noon on Thursdays while the depot in Tignish operates on Tuesdays from 4 - 5 pm.
To help accommodate as many people as possible, the Caring Cupboard has added an evening time for the Bloomfield depot at St Anthony’s, which is now open on the first Wednesday of each month from 5 - 7 pm.
“People might have to come a little farther to use the evening service, but at least we are there,” said Mr Cameron. “If we do find the numbers are picking up considerably, we will re-consider opening other ones in the evening as well.”
For general inquiries people can email wpcaringcupboard@gmail.com and the Caring Cupboard also now has a Facebook page.
