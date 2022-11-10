Caring Cupboard

The president of the West Prince Caring Cupboard, Rick Cameron, wants those individuals or families who might be struggling during these hard times to know they are available to assist them. He stands in front of well stocked shelves at the Caring Cupboard depot in Alberton. Those wishing to access the West Prince Caring Cupboard can do so once a month at one of their four different depots, where they will receive approximately three days’ worth of food. Melissa Heald photo

The shelves at the Alberton depot for the West Prince Caring Cupboard are well stocked.

“While a lot of food banks, even some in the province here, do struggle to keep up with demand in terms of their inventory, we’re very fortunate here that’s not a problem because people in West Prince are very generous and they keep donating,” said Rick Cameron.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.