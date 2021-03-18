Melina Arsenault couldn’t say how many sets of hats, socks, and mittens she’s knitted over the years,
“I can make two or three pairs in a day, even if I don’t stay right at it,” said the Cascumpec resident. “One night I made two pairs of mitts and socks. They don’t take too long, they’re not very big.”
Once she has so many sets knitted, she donates them to various places and organizations in the region, including the maternity wards at both Prince County Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital, IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax, the West Prince Caring Cupboard, Bloomfield School, Kids West, and to the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group.
“I just want to make the stuff for them,” she said. “It’s just fun, I love it. I love to knit.”
While she uses a variety of colours for her knitting, anything made for babies are always in light, solid, pastel shades. She says she’d like to try colour combinations at some point.
Because of the pandemic, Ms Arsenault hadn’t been able to have her knitting delivered as often as usual, but that’s not stopping her from doing what she enjoys.
Ms Arsenault isn’t sure how long she’s been knitting, but estimates she’s been doing so at least for 15 years. When asked how long does she think she’ll keep knitting, Ms Arsenault’s response was immediate.
“As long as I’m living,” she said. “As long as I can get the yarn and I can knit, I’ll knit, because I love it.”
