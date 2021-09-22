The Cat Action Team (CAT) needs volunteers in Alberton to help trap stray or feral cats in the area to help with its trap-neuter-release program.
Gayle Adams, coordinator for CAT’s West Prince Colony Care, presented her request to Alberton Town Council during its monthly meeting on Sept. 13. The team has successfully done its trap-neuter-release program in O’Leary and Tignish.
CAT is a volunteer run organization that works to care for and control the Island’s stray and feral cat population. The goal of the organization’s program is to reduce the number of reproducing feral or unowned cats within colonies and to attempt to control infectious diseases.
The organization comes up to Alberton for a trap-neuter-release once a month. Along with being neutered, the cats are given vaccines to protect against rabies and other illnesses, are treated for parasites, and are tattooed so veterinarians know what area the cat came from.
“We’ve done quite a bit in the Alberton area, but I’ve gotten calls from different people who have cats and stray cats,” said Ms Adams. “I just do not have the time to come up and do a lot of trapping. I plan spay/neuter days, and if there are any cats in the area, we spay or neuter them and take them back to the area they came from.”
Because the organization depends on donations and grants to finance activities, there are some limitations to what it can accomplish. Despite these limitations, CAT aims to sustain its trap-neuter-release program, provide long-term aftercare for neutered stray and feral cats by providing them with food and shelter when possible, reduce problematic behaviour and the number of unadoptable stray cats at the PEI Humane Society, educate the public about the problem of cat overpopulation, and to help communities manage stray and feral cat populations.
Ms Adams said some callers in the area want CAT to come and trap the cats, or the resident will be making a request to Alberton Town Council to do away with the cats.
“I can help out and plan spays if we can find some people in the area to trap, and maybe a little bit of transportation to the vet clinic in O’Leary, that’s all I need,” she said.
Ms Adams said traps can be loaned out if anyone is interested in helping with the program.
Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien asked how long the cats would be trapped if the program only happens once a month.
“Usually if it’s Thursday, you’d set it on Wednesday and get them in. You can set the trap inside a building, and you can tell people to put cardboard underneath it so it absorbs any waste of the cat. Usually it’s the day before that you trap them because of the stress on the cat.”
Ms Adams said if anyone is interested in volunteering should contact her.
