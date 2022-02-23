“Probably the most welcome news received by Prince Edward Islanders in 1965 was the announcement last July by Prime Minister Pearson that the federal government had reached a decision to go ahead with construction of a causeway-bridge-tunnel linking the mainland with this province.”
The Guardian,
February 26, 1966.
A few weeks before last fall’s federal election, tenders were called for the New Brunswick approach to the causeway and work is now underway on this phase of the project. The project, as announced by Mr. Pearson, will include a three-mile bridge, nearly a mile of underwater tunnel and five miles of causeway. The highway section will provide for two traffic lanes, with provision in the design for two more when required and the project will cost in the vicinity of $148,000,000.
The announcement that the project will provide rail as well as highway traffic was welcome news in P.E.I. and put to an end the long period of indecision and the spate of rumours that were afloat as to the fate of the project.
Project one of
unparalleled complexity
Engineers describe the Northumberland Strait project as one of unparalleled complexity. Three sections of causeway will be combined with a three-mile bridge and almost a mile of underwater tunnel to provide both road and rail access from the mainland to the Island. No crossing has ever been attempted over a comparable distance where tidal conditions, weather and ice were equally severe. The only project approaching the nine-mile crossing in scope is the 14-mile crossing of Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. The P.E.I.-N.B. project, however, as well as coping with unparalleled tide and ice problems will provide both railway and highway connection.
Inclusion of the tunnel section will permit the greatest possible shipping freedom and will eliminate delays in shipping that would result from one of a system such as locks. It guarantees that shipping will not interfere with motor or rail traffic. The tunnel also allows for the possibility of eventual use of ice-breakers to extend the navigation season in the area.
The crossing will join Jourimain Island on the New Brunswick side with Port Borden. From the N.B. shore, the crossing will begin with a 13,000-foot causeway carrying rails at an elevation of 26 ft. The highway will be on an elevated structure above the rails at an elevation of 30 ft.
Bridge section
The first causeway section leads to the 16,000 ft bridge with rails at an elevation of 60 ft and the highway at an elevation of 114 ft. The bridge will consist of a series of spans supported on prefabricated concrete piers founded on submerged islands of rockfill. Then comes another 7,000 ft of causeway leading to the tunnel and finally a 3,000 ft section of causeway to the P.E.I. shore.
Apart from navigation allowed through the 1,000 ft shipping lane, small fishing boats and pleasure craft will be free to cross under the three miles of bridge in the area where water depth reaches 25 ft. The maximum depth for causeway sections will be 60 ft. Fisheries department studies indicate the crossing will not endanger the lobster industry.
While for many years the causeway proposal was looked on by many as a political football, kicked around at election time for vote-getting, the main concern now (1966) is that the causeway is to be a reality that will spell a new and brighter era in the transportation history of Prince Edward Island.
It would be another 30 years before the Island was connected to the mainland.
