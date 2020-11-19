Dog owners are being advised to use the Alberton Bark Park at their own discretion after receiving several presumed cases of Kennel Cough in the area.
“We’re working closely with the vet clinic on that,” said Donna Thomson, chief administrative officer for the Town of Alberton during council’s monthly meeting on Nov. 9. “They didn’t recommend closing it as of now. If we have more cases we may have to shut it down for a week or two.”
The town became aware of the cases following a social media post from the West Prince Veterinary Clinic, stating it had presumptively diagnosed a fifth patient with Kennel Cough over the course of the last month. All dogs diagnosed had been frequenting the Alberton Bark Park, and advised staying away from the park for the next few weeks to help contain the spread.
Also known as Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC), signs of Kennel Cough include coughing, sneezing, and discharge from the eyes or nose. Some dogs that are already somewhat challenged with their noses and mouths, known as brachycephalic dogs, like Pugs, Shih Tzus, Chihuahuas, Chow Chows, Pekingese, Lhasa Apso, Bull Mastiffs, and English Toy Spaniels may have more severe symptoms because their anatomy is a little bit different.
Dr Jason Stull, a veterinarian and assistant professor at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown, said the disease can be caused by a variety of viruses and bacteria, including Bordetella and peri-influenza.
“Some dogs can develop a fever, they may not feel particularly good, they may not want to eat very much,” he said. “Some dogs, if it gets more serious, may develop pneumonia, in which case they would have trouble breathing. For the most part, if dogs get infected with one of these viruses or bacteria, they will have pretty mild signs that will generally run its course within a week or two.”
Dr Stull said while the term kennel cough can be a bit misleading, because while the disease is frequently transmitted from places where dogs co-mingle, which is typically at a dog park, it could also transmitted at boarding facilities, doggie daycares, or any place where multiple dogs who generally don’t otherwise live together come together and have close contact with each other.
He noted how it’s important dog owners understand there are many different reasons for a dog to potentially get this cough complex, and veterinarians are trying to figure out which of these are involved so they can better understand how to protect everyone’s dogs.
Dogs that are infectious will display signs of illness, though sometimes dogs can become infectious before signs of illness are obvious, or not show signs of illness at all. Infection is spread through direct contact (dog-to-dog), inhalation of cough or sneeze droplets,and licking objects contaminated with the CIRDC bacteria/viruses including bedding, people’s hands, toys, and floors. Because dogs can spread disease without having signs of illness, it can be very difficult to stop disease spread in canine group settings.
There are concerns about whether CIRDC can be transmitted from dog to person, but these cases are uncommon.
“It’s very, very rare, and when I say very, that’s an underlined very,” said Dr Stull. “If people are heavily immunocompromised, there have been rare cases where these individuals can become infected with that bacteria and can become sick. It’s not something I worry too much about, but if I had an owner that was heavily immunocompromised, this would be something I would be having a conversation with them about.”
Vaccines are available for some CIRDC organisms, including canine influenza viruses H3N2 and H3N8, canine adenovirus 2, canine distemper virus, canine parainfluenza virus and Bordetella bronchiseptica. These vaccines reduce the development and severity of the illness, along with the shedding of the virus or bacteria, and are especially important for higher risk dogs, like those in canine group centres like doggie daycares, boarding homes, and dog shows. The West Prince Veterinary Clinic is recommending all dogs who will be frequenting dog parks or other pet facilities be vaccinated for Bordetella every 6-12 months, depending on their lifestyle, to help keep them protected.
Kennel Cough has also been detected in other parts of the Island. On Nov 12, the PEI Humane Society posted on social media, notifying Islanders of a report that a dog who frequents the Humane Society’s dog park has shown signs of kennel cough. The Humane Society advised pet owners to contact their veterinarian if they notice symptoms, and do not enter the park until symptoms are gone. There have been no cases of kennel cough with shelter dogs at this time, and all dogs are vaccinated upon arrival to the PEI Humane Society.
Ms Thompson said it’s unfortunate this happened less than a month after the Alberton Bark Park first opened, but it’s not something the town could control.
“We’re just being cautious, but they (West Prince Veterinary Clinic) are going to let us know if they start getting any more cases, and they’ll look at if we have to shut it down from there,” she said.
Signs are up at the Bark Park, advising dog owners that while the park is still open to the public, owners who choose to take their dogs there will be doing so at their own risk.
