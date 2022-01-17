CEC at Western Hospital closed Monday evening Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital will be closed on Jan. 17 from 8 pm until 8 am.Health PEI cites the reason for the closure is due to a temporary lack of staffing.The emergency department will resume Jan. 18 at 8 am. The CEC at Western Hospital was closed over the past weekend, both Saturday and Sunday night, and back on Jan. 8 and on Dec. 28.Lack of staffing all four times was the reason given for the closure.Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest; - Experiencing unusual shortness of breath;- Experiencing abdominal pain;- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness;- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone;- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting; or- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.If person has any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Collaborative Emergency Centre Vomiting Hospital Medicine Anatomy Lack Diarrhea Dizziness Reason Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition West Prince Graphic West Prince Graphic Jan 12, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Share Your Joy! Share Your Joy! PEI Winter Bluegrass Festival Air Cadet League Recruiting Bulletin Latest News Gloria Ann Maillet Lloyd George Murphy CEC at Western Hospital closed Monday evening Dorothy "Elizabeth" Downing Mobile testing in O’Leary at capacity for today Century-old messages found in second PEI organ Five Minute Interview White sentencing adjourned due to Covid policy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily dog a hero, alerts youth to firePEI’s potato industryHockey PEI needs a house-cleaningKoady Chaisson remembered for humble and calming personalityCovid response becoming wishful thinkingA tough start to the new year for PEI’s potato industrySamantha Jean KeenanFrom old to new again: Belle River couple employ vision to revitalize housesSearch for teen soldier’s photo is successful Images Videos CommentedMont Carmel arrest cuts drug supplier off from West Prince (1)PEI’s potato industry (1)Drop the hammer on Morrison protesters (1)
