Temporary lack of staffing has caused the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital to close 31 times so far this year, as of July 22.
“This summer, the increased COVID numbers that we’re seeing in the community, you see that in our healthcare worker population as well,” said Corinne Rowswell, Chief Operating Officer for Health PEI. “The numbers of individuals who are off with COVID have increased over the last several weeks, and our ability to replace on short notice is proving difficult. Not in all cases, but in some cases, we just don’t have the ability to replace people the way we would like to.”
The hospital’s CEC first opened in 2013, initially to keep the hospital from going without emergency services due to a lack of doctors. Staffed by emergency nurses and paramedics with advanced life support training through the evenings, with the ability to consult with an on-call doctor by phone.
When care at the CEC is disrupted, patients have to be directed to another facility, and if a person has any health concerns or needs immediate health information, they’re advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.
As temporary lack of staffing continues to cause disruptions at Western’s CEC, there are concerns over what will happen as front-line healthcare workers leave the field because they’re getting ready to retire, and how quickly those positions can be filled.
“With the potential for the retirements coming up in the next six months to a year, we know we have part of our workforce that will be retirement eligible,” said Ms Rowswell. “We’re looking at that and trying to understand the intentions of our staff because of what we are seeing across the country with healthcare workers exiting the health system. We need to look at where our resources are, and where we can provide the best care for the population to mitigate against the lack of access.”
That lack of access is also being felt in other parts of Atlantic Canada. In New Brunswick, a review is currently underway by Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient in the emergency department waiting room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton on July 12.
Ms Rowswell said healthcare workers are taking note of that, and how this could happen anywhere across the country.
“We’ve been hearing around the increased wait times in the emergency departments,” she said. “I do know that the staff in the emergency departments do regular updates to those in the waiting room to ensure that people are aware of what the wait times are. At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, for example, the triage nurse comes out regularly to update the waiting room on what the wait time situation is and they do tell them at triage as well that if there’s any change to check in. None of us want that to happen here in PEI and it’s really tragic situation that happened in Fredericton.
