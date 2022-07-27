Western Hospital

Graphic file photo

Temporary lack of staffing has caused the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital to close 31 times so far this year, as of July 22.

“This summer, the increased COVID numbers that we’re seeing in the community, you see that in our healthcare worker population as well,” said Corinne Rowswell, Chief Operating Officer for Health PEI. “The numbers of individuals who are off with COVID have increased over the last several weeks, and our ability to replace on short notice is proving difficult. Not in all cases, but in some cases, we just don’t have the ability to replace people the way we would like to.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.