For Father John Molina, the essence of life for a church is its people, and he’s excited more people will be able to attend services in person during Holy Week in the lead up to Easter now that gathering limits have been eliminated.
“For the last couple of years, we haven’t been allowed to celebrate with the whole community, inside of the church building,” said the priest of St Simon and St Jude Church in Tignish. “I think we’re coming back to our essence to what we are. We are the people of God, and it’s not just celebrating a liturgy, it’s having the presence of the people praying together, that is what is more important for us.”
The removal of cohorts and gathering limits for personal and organized events is part of Step Three of the provincial government’s Moving On Plan. As of April 6, there will also be no point of entry screening, with voluntary testing upon arrival to PEI.
When the province went into lockdown in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches wound up hosting services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday online. In 2021, in-person services were able to take place, though in cohorts of up to 50 people. Some churches, like Sacred Heart Parish in Alberton, altered their services. For Maundy Thursday, no feet were washed, and for the Veneration of the Cross, which takes place on Good Friday, parishioners could not touch or kiss the cross, as is usually done.
Reverend Bethe Benjamin-Cameron, of O’Leary-West Cape Pastoral Charge, said people are just happy to be able to see each other again.
“People are looking forward to our Holy Week and Easter services, knowing we’ll be able to gather safely and we’ll keep our COVID measures in place that keep everyone safe,” she said. “We’ll still be able to be together, and worship and celebrate, and go through all the experiences of Holy Week, as we have in the past but with a few new twists to make sure that it’s accessible and safe for everyone to attend.”
One change the O’Leary-West Cape Pastoral Charge has undergone since the pandemic began is how communion is served. Prior to the pandemic, communion was served from one tray, but now everything is prepackaged. Rev. Benjamin-Cameron said members of the congregation have told her they prefer the new version of receiving communion.
While gathering limits are no longer an issue, people have still been keeping a distance from one another. Father Molina recalled covering a funeral service a few days after gathering limits were lifted. While the service was well attended, he noticed people still kept a respectful distance from each other. He said people understand COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared, and people are still taking precautions as a result.
“I think the process has been gradual, and they are really conscious that we need to take these measurements in order to be safe for everybody,” said Father Molina. “I think we have at least tried to show them that the most important thing is their health, and we care for them. Sometimes those restrictions, yes, it is uncomfortable, but they understand that it is something necessary.”
Reverend Tara-Ann Gourson said cohorts or capacity limits were never really an issue at any of the three churches that make up the Bideford Pastoral Charge. Before the pandemic, seating capacity was usually somewhere between 100 to 150 people, depending on the size of the church.
She said she appreciates being able to hold in-person services for what is one of the biggest celebrations of the Christian faith.
“Anytime we’re able to have them, given the experiences the last two years, is a delight,” she said. “Weather always plays a role at this time of year as well, but I think other than that, it’s just continuing to be able to gather in whatever ways are safe and allow us to be together. Because we do online services as well, we do have that continuing ministry for those that aren’t able to gather in person.”
One policy still in place is the province’s masking policy. At the moment, masking is still required for indoor settings, but the policy is anticipated to change on April 28, where masking will only be required in certain high risk settings. Rev. Benjamin-Cameron said the O’Leary-West Cape Pastoral Charge plans on continuing with the masking policy beyond that point.
“We’ve made the call to leave them in place, till at least the end of May, and then we’ll reassess,” she said. “Some people aren’t in a hurry to get rid of the masks. We have a number of children under five (in the congregation), we have a number of people who are immunocompromised. We feel to be faithful disciples, we should be protecting them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.