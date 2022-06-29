Lennox Island was a location for celebration on June 21 as Islanders gathered for National Indigenous Peoples Day.
“It is so amazing to be able to be a part of this event that every year just gets a little bigger, a little stronger,” said Julie Pellissier-Lush, a member of the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors and Poet Laureate for PEI. “With COVID happening before it was just so sad that we couldn’t get together, and gather, and celebrate as we always have done traditionally.”
Formally known as National Aboriginal Day, the day is meant to recognize and celebrate the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Indigenous peoples of Canada.
Celebrations for the day were originally set to take place on the grounds of the Lennox Island Mi’kmaq Culture Centre, but untold numbers of mosquitoes brought everything and everyone inside to the gymnasium of John J. Sark Memorial School.
Before the day’s events could start, a smudging ceremony was performed by Keptin Jim Bernard, and the scent of sage, cedar, sweetgrass, and tobacco quickly filled the air. These four plants are sacred medicines for the Mi’kmaq, used in every life and ceremonies.
“It really is a ceremony of purification,” explained Jamie Thomas, director of culture centre. “When we smudge, we’re using the smoke from our four sacred medicines to help to purify our thoughts, the things that we see the words that we speak, the words that we hear from other people, we smudge our hearts to bless our souls. We smudge our back, and the reason we do that is because we want to protect ourselves from things that we can’t see that may come into towards us.”
National Indigenous Peoples Day was first celebrated in 1996 after it was proclaimed that same year by Roméo LeBlanc, Governor General of Canada at the time. The date itself is significant too, because June 21 is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. It’s also a day where many Indigenous people and communities traditionally gather in celebration of their heritage.
After the honour song was performed by the drumming group made up of Kindergarten to Grade Six students of John J. Sark Memorial School, people had the opportunity to learn how to play games like waltes. Using the burl of a tree and dice made from moose bones, the game is similar to Yahtzee, and players get points if all their dice wind up facing up or down.
“Sometimes people think, ‘Oh, it’s just a day for the Mi’kmaq to get together and do whatever’, but it’s so much more than that,” said Ms Thomas. “I hope that people learn something, or, the non-Indigenous kids who were here, if they saw something, that they’re sharing that with their friends or with other people in their lives, and just talking about the amazing time that they had celebrating our culture with us.”
Following lunch, the newly elected Chief and council of Lennox Island First Nation were sworn in.
The significance of the day wasn’t lost on those in attendance. The Indian Act of Canada, first passed in 1876, banned Indigenous people from celebrating their culture, and while an amendment to the Act removing the sections on restricting customs and culture was made in 1951, Indigenous people continued to face repression of their cultures and customs well into the 1980s.
The first Mawi’omi (powwow) drum didn’t return to PEI until roughly 30 years ago. Since then, five Mawi’omis take place over the course of the summer throughout PEI.
“We went from having one drum, one small gathering, to being able to celebrate all across the Island,” said Ms Pellissier-Lush. “How amazing is that in terms of reconciliation and moving forward? Being able to share who we are - our story, our dance, our music, our song is so important.”
Ms Thomas agreed, noting the day was also about celebrating the resiliency of Indigenous people. She gave the school’s drumming group performing the honour song as an example.
“To have those kids sitting around that drum, and just knowing who they are, and expressing their culture through that song, some of them have newly minted regalia that they just got, and they’re wearing them so proudly, this is what it’s all about,” she said. “It’s celebrating our culture when it comes to our kids, celebrating our culture when it comes to non-Indigenous people, just making sure that people are aware and that they’re happy. It’s really all about bringing people together.”
