MacDonald

Jordan MacDonald, Executive Director of Develop West Prince and local volunteer.

Submitted photo

Volunteers are an integral part of our West Prince communities. They serve on various community boards, run our local fire departments, 4-H clubs, and help coach our local hockey teams in the winter and soccer teams in the summer. Volunteers are a major part of our communities and deserve to be celebrated.

Jordan MacDonald is one of the many volunteers in the O’Leary community. He volunteers on various community boards like the Community Seniors CO-operative in O’Leary and is the treasurer for the Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity. His day job as the executive director of Develop West Prince keeps him working closely with other volunteers and community members on a daily basis.

Shaw

A family photo of Libby Shaw, Her husband Andrew MacFarlane and their two kids Hank and Harrison MacFarlane as they collect the family Christmas tree. Photo: L-R: Andrew MacFarlane, Harrison MacFarlane, Hank MacFarlane and Libby Shaw. Submitted photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.