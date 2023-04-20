A family photo of Libby Shaw, Her husband Andrew MacFarlane and their two kids Hank and Harrison MacFarlane as they collect the family Christmas tree. Photo: L-R: Andrew MacFarlane, Harrison MacFarlane, Hank MacFarlane and Libby Shaw. Submitted photo
Volunteers are an integral part of our West Prince communities. They serve on various community boards, run our local fire departments, 4-H clubs, and help coach our local hockey teams in the winter and soccer teams in the summer. Volunteers are a major part of our communities and deserve to be celebrated.
Jordan MacDonald is one of the many volunteers in the O’Leary community. He volunteers on various community boards like the Community Seniors CO-operative in O’Leary and is the treasurer for the Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity. His day job as the executive director of Develop West Prince keeps him working closely with other volunteers and community members on a daily basis.
“Volunteering is a keyway we come together as a community,” said Mr MacDonald. “So many of our respected community services and amenities rely on volunteers to carry out their work.”
Develop West Prince is a non-profit organization that works closely with community members, organizations and municipalities in West Prince to help with projects and opportunities in the region.
Mr MacDonald has been volunteering in his community since high school. In the past, he has taken on volunteer roles with 4-H PEI and Nova Scotia, refugee resettlement groups and lending a hand with local events. He says his motivation behind volunteering is his fascination with the dedication residents have to their communities.
“I take great satisfaction in knowing that I have contributed – even in a small way to the successful operation of an organization or initiative that has had an impact on someone else,” he said.
Libby Shaw is a mother of two, a lawyer and a volunteer. She, much like Mr. MacDonald, is an active volunteer in her community. She is currently the overall leader of the Elmsdale 4-H club, a volunteer run organization that focuses on offering safe, fun, and inclusive learning programs that help youth build valuable skills.
“In terms of volunteering, it was always something encouraged by my family. My parents were both 4-H leaders, sports coaches, and Sunday School Teachers,” said Ms Shaw.
Ms Shaw has been involved in volunteering since she was 15 and began volunteering as the organist for her church on Sundays. She says she stays motivated to volunteer because of the work she sees her other 4-H leaders put in as well as the work the members put into their clubs.
“Without volunteers we would not be able to provide the program, and so that other people volunteer as part of the program and work to keep it alive is something that encourages me to keep at it,” said Ms Shaw.
Without volunteers our communities wouldn’t be able to have the amazing programs and events that they have available for the public. This week we appreciate all the volunteers that help make West Prince an amazing place to live.
