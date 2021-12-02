Potato farmers in West Prince are struggling as they wait for updates concerning the suspension on the export of fresh potatoes to the United States issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
“It’s about the worst possible news a potato farmer on PEI could have got,” said Troy Smallman, farm manager at WP Griffin Inc, based out of Elmsdale. “This year was a terrific growing year, we had great crops, this is why it’s hard to swallow. We had just started on running our second shift, the night shift, in our packing line, and we had to shut that off because it’s mostly US sales that we would pack in the evening.”
The suspension of fresh potato products was ordered by Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau on Nov. 22, following the discovery of potato wart in two Island fields in October. Minister Bibeau said a federal order from the US banning the imports would go beyond what is needed to reduce the risk of spread, and that such an order would also be much more difficult to reverse.
Still, the decision isn’t sitting well with potato farmers.
Mr Smallman said WP Griffin had to lay off 25 of its employees the day the suspension was announced. On average, the company employs 45 people, but that number increases to 60 during peak seasons like harvesting. Fresh potatoes, which make up the table market for the industry, accounts for roughly 65 per cent of the 30 million pounds of potatoes produces grown by the company each year. Of that number, roughly 20 per cent would be shipped to the United States, but that number would have likely increased this year because of how great growing conditions were.
While the table market is bearing the brunt of the suspension, seed and processing markets are also impacted.
J&J Smallman Farms in Knutsford is strictly a processing farm, growing crops for FritoLay, but because of a surplus this year, the farm might have been able to put some in other markets.
“They could have been shipped to the US for processing, or we could have put some on the potato market, but right now, it’s looking like that’s pretty well gone with this ban put in place,” said Morgan Smallman. “November and December are probably the biggest months for shipping potatoes to the States because you have Thanksgiving, and then Christmas, and lots of gatherings, and all that stuff.”
Premier Dennis King, in a statement issued on Nov. 24, said while the PEI government has trouble accepting the decision, the focus has shifted to finding a resolution to the situation as quickly as possible.
“Our Situation Table continues to meet and seek opportunities to reverse this decision and support our agriculture industry in the interim,” he said. “This group is developing a plan for the days and weeks ahead that will ensure the agriculture industry is supported during these challenging times while looking for any opportunity to have this decision reversed.”
The premier said he is reaching out to as many of the province’s partners as he can to reiterate the high value and priority the province puts on the quality and safety of its potatoes. The provincial government is trying to explain in greater detail the full extent of its wart management protocols and how the processes put in place have served the Island well, and will continue to serve it well.
These management protocols have been in place since the discovery of potato wart in Island potato fields in 2000, the first time it had ever been found in the province. Known as the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan, it outlines the mandatory minimum survey, testing, and surveillance activities required to mitigate the risk of spread of potato wart outside of the restricted areas in PEI. If potato wart is detected, land restriction controls are put in place on individual fields to restrict the movement of potatoes, plants, soil, and other articles that could result in the spread of potato wart outside of the regulated fields.
The province has been working with the CFIA to help with matters like inspections and the collection of soil samples in the province. Other changes have also been offered by the province, including taking land out of production if potato wart was detected, shifting toward wart-resistant potato varieties, and developing a zoning system so that if potato wart is present in one part of the Island, only that area is closed for exports as opposed to the whole province.
When the border between Canada and the US was closed to potatoes in 2000, it remained closed for six months. Right now, it’s unclear how long the current suspension will remain in place.
“This is the first time that I’ve been around farming, and I’ve talked to a few fellows in the table market, that we have an abundant, beautiful, high quality crop of potatoes, and the price was really good for potatoes,” said Troy Smallman, “Now I’ve got all these potatoes and no place to sell them. And I suspect the price across Canada is going to start dropping because all these potatoes from PEI have got to stay in Canada.”
