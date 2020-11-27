The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume bottled beef and bottled chicken made by Robert Waite of Tignish as they may pose a botulism risk.
The products were sold in 500 millmetre mason jars with no labels through classified ads in Island newspapers.
The warning is for all units sold up to and including Nov. 26, 2020. If people have the affected products in their home, they should not consume them.
The CFIA said there has been no reported illnesses connected to consuming these meats.
The warning was triggered by CFIA test results and the agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of these or other products.
Food contaminated with botulism may not look or smell spoiled, but can make a person very sick.
Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, non-reactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.
In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
