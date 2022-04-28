Last Thursday evening was one of celebrating the resiliency of local businesses as the West Prince Chamber of Commerce (WPCC) held its fifth annual Business Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala.
“We’re back, but not a mad rush to business as usual, not just as it was before,” said Carol Rybinski, president of the WPCC as she welcomed attendees at the start of the April 21 event. “Maybe a little cautiously, but with hope, and a will to overcome the challenges ahead of us.”
Taking place at Mill River Resort, a sense of excitement was in the air as business owners in the region were able to gather for the event for the first time in two years because of gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, all gathering restrictions were lifted by the province’s Chief Public Health Office.
Ms Rybinski said business has changed because of the pandemic, and now Islanders have the opportunity to change the way they do business, pivoting by necessity and being brave enough to innovate and embrace evolving technologies to further goals and dreams. The first award of the night went to Moth Lane Brewing, which took home the Marketing and Communications Award. Winners usually say a few words of thanks after accepting their award, and Eric Wagner, owner of Moth Lane Brewing, set the bar high.
“I’m gonna start this like I started most of my videos, ‘Hello, everybody, this is me from Moth Lane,” he said, earning much laughter from the crowd. “Thanks for this, this is awesome. Another person to thank here is my wife. When I decided to step down and start doing some different things, I told her one night ‘Donna, I want to start a brewery’. She just looked at me kind of funny, and she said ‘You know, I couldn’t stop you if I tried, but I always knew you’re going to have your own private bar’.”
Other winners that night were Dennis Motors for the Business of the Year Excellence Award, Dr Herb and Kathleen Dickieson for the Community Impact Award, Denis Gallant and John Maynard for the Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award, Ruby Lubigan, owner of the Sari Sari Store for Emerging Business Growth, Noonan Petroleum for Lifetime Business Achievement 20+ Years Award, Martin’s Machine Shop for the Technology Innovation Award, and Iron Haven Gym for People’s Choice Service Excellence Award. This award was voted on not just by members of the WPCC, but by residents of West Prince.
Terry Adams, who owns and operates the gym with his wife Amanda, said after being in business for almost 40 years, he’s learned a lot about customer service, and recognized not only his staff, but the residents who selected him for the award as well.
“We just try and offer all the members the best experience they can have as far as training goes,” he said. “I’m not blowing my own horn here, but the Iron Haven Gym in Alberton, you will not find a gym that size in very many small communities in all of Canada. It’s an absolutely huge gym, and it would not be there if it wasn’t for the members. I just run it. It’s them that keep it going. It’s the members that are the lifeline of the gym.”
Among those attending the Gala was The Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island. She said it’s always a thrill for her to get back to West Prince, and how it is seeing how things evolve in the region.
Ms Perry said she has no doubt the evening’s event will prove to be a springboard for further growth in our West Prince communities.
“This event not only recognizes the excellence of businesses in the area, entrepreneurs and community organizations who receive tonight’s awards, but it also provides a rich opportunity for all members to connect, to share and to truly celebrate the growth and the prosperity of your businesses in our communities,” she said.
Along with recognizing the businesses and entrepreneurs of the region, Ms Rybinski also made sure to recognize the people who volunteer with the Chamber, and its partners from the non-profit sector as well.
“It’s when we all work together that we can have a positive impact on the lives of folks living in West Prince,” she said. “Giving back to the community is a fundamental ethos of PEI. It’s what makes West Prince communities vibrant, strong, able to withstand tough times and to come together to celebrate in good times.”
