The West Prince Chamber of Commerce has a new president and vice-president. Dan MacDonald (far right) was sworn in as the board’s new president at the chamber’s annual general meeting on Nov 10. Leah McGrath is now the board’s vice-president with Carol Rybinski (far left) remaining on the board as past president. Emmerson MacMillan is stepping down as a board member. Melissa Heald photo
The board of directors for the West Prince Chamber of Commerce has a new president and vice-president.
Dan MacDonald, owner of The Co-operators, MacDonald Insurance, takes over for Carol Rybinski, who remains on the board as past president. Leah McGrath with MRSB Group takes on the role as the board’s new vice-president, the position previously held by Mr MacDonald.
Mr MacDonald was sworn in during the chamber’s annual general meeting at Mill River Resort on Nov 10.
“The goal of many chambers is to help further the interests of small businesses in their local area,” said Mr MacDonald. “Here at this chamber of commerce we have access to valuable resources, discounts, relationships to help businesses save money and market their products and we’re going to continue to do that, but we’re going to incorporate new innovative ideas to help us keep up with our quickly changing world.”
The rest of the executive includes Amber Frey as treasurer and Monique Horne as secretary. Emmerson MacMillan is stepping down as a board member while Ruby Lubigan, the owner of the Sari-Sari Asian Food Store in Bloomfield, joins the board as a new director.
In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer Tammy Rix said the operation of the chamber over the past year has been good despite it being an odd year in terms of planning events and hiring staff.
At the end of the chamber’s fiscal year, August, the organization had 236 members, up 23 since last year.
“Our goal this past year was to increase it only by seven, so we have tripled that,” said Ms Rix, although adding 13 businesses did not renew their membership, with eight of them closing. “I am happy to report though we have 240 members as of this week and we hope to increase our membership by another 10 in the New Year.”
The biggest change coming to the chamber is its new tiered membership fee structure. The proposed new structure was presented to the membership at the AGM and will see new and existing chamber members have the choice to choose between one of three tiers, Growth, Connector or Influencer. With each tier having a different price point and coming with various benefits to the members, the new tiered model will allow the chamber to generate more revenue for the organization.
“We’re pretty excited with how the chamber has been moving forward and growing,” said Ms Rix. “So, it’s time for this new membership fee structure. We’ve never increased our prices. We’ve been $100 across the board no matter how big your business has been.”
A motion was made at the AGM that the new membership fee structure be accepted. The motion passed.
It was also highlighted that this will be the chamber’s sixth year of operation since being re-established back in 2017.
“The chamber of commerce had been inactive for nine years,” said Ms Rybinski, who is stepping down as the board’s first female president. “It left a void in the business community with no strong voice to advocate for our community and there were fewer educational and networking opportunities.”
Ms Rix was hired in June 2017 and the organization, despite challenges, continues to grow, said Ms Rybinski.
“Under Tammy’s enthusiastic and forward thinking leadership, we have built a sustainable organization that’s more than ever relevant to businesses as we face the challenges of acute labour market shortages, rising inflation and rising fuel costs,” she said. Ms Rybinski said the role of the chamber is clean.
“It’s to advocate for our region, to understand the complexities of the issues facing our membership and to work hand in hand with government and non-governmental bodies to meet the needs of our small and medium size businesses,” she said. “We want businesses to see that joining the chamber is an investment that will have a positive impact on their success and the success of our business community as a whole.”
