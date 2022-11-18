New president

The West Prince Chamber of Commerce has a new president and vice-president. Dan MacDonald (far right) was sworn in as the board’s new president at the chamber’s annual general meeting on Nov 10. Leah McGrath is now the board’s vice-president with Carol Rybinski (far left) remaining on the board as past president. Emmerson MacMillan is stepping down as a board member. Melissa Heald photo

The board of directors for the West Prince Chamber of Commerce has a new president and vice-president.

Dan MacDonald, owner of The Co-operators, MacDonald Insurance, takes over for Carol Rybinski, who remains on the board as past president. Leah McGrath with MRSB Group takes on the role as the board’s new vice-president, the position previously held by Mr MacDonald.

