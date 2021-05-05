The winners of 4th Annual West Prince Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards were announced on April 23. Awards were given out in eight categories with one special award created for this year’s ceremony. The Chamber also created business profile videos for the Top Two finalists in each category that were made public. Lucille Brennan and Maxine Rennie of CBDC Western accept the 2021 Business of the Year Excellence Award from sponsor representatives Arlene Hackett and Ben Murphy with PEI Credit Unions. Other nominees in this category included Transportation West and Tri-County Marine.Lisa Enman Photography photo
The owner of Up West Fire Fries in Pleasant View Kelly Wilson accepts the 2021 Emerging Business Growth Award from sponsor representative Tammy Rix of the West Prince Chamber Commerce. Other nominees in this category included Jaxon Naturals and Richards Bait and Tackle. Lisa Enman Photography photo
The owner of Backwoods Burger in Tyne Valley Erica Wagner accepts the 2021 Service Excellence Award from sponsor representative Adam MacLennan of North Cape Coastal Drive. Other businesses nominated in this category were Tignish Co-op and Transportation West. Lisa Enman Photography photo
The owner of Island Spaw & Kennels Inc. in O’Leary Tamara Currie accepts the 2021 Marketing & Communication Award from sponsor representative Jackson Platts with Holland College. Other nominees in this category included Moth Lane Brewing and West Point Lighthouse. Lisa Enman Photography photo
The owner of Games West PEI in Alberton Tanner Handrahan accepts the 2021 People’s Choice Community Impact Award from sponsor representative Leah McGrath with MRSB. The community impact award is open to all West Prince businesses and the winner is selected by an online vote. Other nominees in this category included Transportation West and West Isle Enterprises. Lisa Enman Photography photo
The owner of Harper’s Automotive in Tignish Allan Harper, along with his wife Jennifer, accepts the 2021 Lifetime Business Achievement 20+ Years from West Prince Chamber of Commerce board president and sponsor representative John Maynard with Key Murray Law. Other nominees in this category included D & M Tools and the Rev. W.J Phillips Residence. Lisa Enman Photography photo
Founder and owner of Cascumpec Bay Oyster Company Martin O’Brien accepts the 2021 Technology Innovator Award from sponsor representative David Gamble of Innovation PEI. Community Hospitals West was also a nominee in this category. Lisa Enman Photography photo
Community Hospitals West Administrator Paul Young accepts the 2021 Noonan Petroleum Overcoming Adversity Award from West Prince Chamber of Commerce CEO Tammy Rix. This category was created specially for this year’s awards to recognize the struggles business owners and organizations faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other nominees in this category included O’Leary Farmers Co-op, Briarwood Coastal Cottages & Lodges, Eugene’s General Store and Mill River Resort. Lisa Enman Photography photo
While this year’s ceremony looked vastly different than previous ones, the West Prince Chamber of Commerce recently handed out their annual business excellence awards.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber’s signature event, usually held in February and includes a gala dinner, was delayed until the spring.
This year the Chamber opted to forgo the gala dinner portion of the event and announce the winners virtually.
Nominations opened in February and closed early March. Twenty-six nominations were received in total and the winners were announced on April 23.
In her opening remarks, Tammy Rix, CEO of the Chamber, said the business awards and gala have been ‘a marvellous success in the past and we are extremely disappointed we cannot gather in person’.
However, the Chamber did find a way to highlight the nominees by creating business profile videos for the Top 2 finalists in each category, which were shared publicly on social media in the lead up to the announcement of the winners.
“At the Chamber, we believe every business should have a business profile,” said Ms Rix. “Not only is it a great marketing tool to use, but it gives potential customers a sneak peak in what they do and a feel for why they do it.”
Awards were given out in eight categories - Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Emerging Business Growth, Service Excellence, Marketing & Communications, Peoples Choice Community Impact, Lifetime Business Achievement 20+ Years, Technology Innovator and Business of the Year Excellence Award.
This year the Chamber introduced a new award they dubbed Overcoming Adversity. This special category allowed the Chamber to highlight the past year and reflect on the struggles faced by the business community because of the pandemic.
“The Business Excellence Awards will celebrate and share a spotlight on our leaders, our businesses and community as we collectively recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and help drive our economy,” said Ms Rix. “While this past year has been incredibly challenging for our business community, there have been many examples of resiliency in the face of adversity.”
Ms Rix said the Chamber congratulated all businesses over the past year for their ‘hard work, innovation and commitment that our business community continues to demonstrate’.
This year’s winners of the 4th Annual Awards West Prince Chamber of Commerce 2021 Business Excellence Awards are:
Credit Unions Business of the Year Excellence Award - CBDC Western PEI
The West Prince Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business Growth Award - Up West Fire Fries
North Cape Coastal Drive Service Excellence - Backwoods Burger
Holland College Marketing & Communications - Island Spaw & Kennels Inc
MRSB Peoples Choice Community Impact - Games West PEI
Key Murray Law Lifetime Business Achievement 20+ Years - Harper’s Automotive
Innovation PEI Technology Innovator - Cascumpec Bay Oyster Co
Noonan Petroleum Overcoming Adversity - Community Hospitals West
Skills PEI Chamber Ambassadors of the Year - Lisa DesRoches of Lisa Enman Photography and Melissa Heald of the West Prince Graphic
