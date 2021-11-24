The new president of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce would like to see more diversity reflected in the chamber’s membership and on the organization’s board.
“I would like for all of us to take on the challenge of thinking about applying a gender and diversity lens to our strategies,” said Carol Rybinski during the chamber’s annual general meeting on Nov. 17. “Come out to chamber activities, invite other businesses and newcomers to come. Meet other members and engage and discuss... And let chamber know what we can do to best influence policies and programs as we head into recovery and new opportunities.”
Ms Rybinski was sworn in at the meeting and she is replacing John Maynard, who remains on the board as past president.
As outgoing president, Mr Maynard said having a vibrant West Prince Chamber of Commerce is important in helping the communities in the region to become less divided and more unified.
“We need a unified voice for West Prince, that doesn’t speak for Tignish, that doesn’t speak for Alberton, that doesn’t speak for O’Leary, that doesn’t speak for Tyne Valley, but speaks for the entirety of West Prince,” he said. “This is an organization that takes a holistic approach and realizes that strong communities lead to strong business opportunities, but we need the chamber to be that one voice. That one independent voice.”
In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer Tammy Rix said chamber membership has been fairly stable throughout the year. Current membership is at 226, with the chamber having a continuous goal of reaching 300.
“Our goal this past year was kind of to maintain what members we had, especially during the pandemic,” she said. “We’re also finding new members and new businesses continue to form and people that are generally interested in the work that we do.”
On the operational front, the chamber moved offices from the Rural Action Centre in Alberton to a space in the Markan West building on the Gard Road in Bloomfield.
“This decision was mainly due to our labour market project and having enough space to house extra staff,” explained Ms Rix. “It’s also a central location and is surrounded by many of our business members.
Fundraising is an important part of financing the chamber’s operations, with Ms Rix reporting their signature event, the annual business awards, was down in revenue this past year. The chamber was unable to host the gala portion of the awards due to the pandemic, instead opting for a virtual event. The loss of business sponsors also contributed to the low revenue.
On the other hand, the chamber’s annual fall golf tournament continues to improve every year and generating between $5,000-$6,000 in revenue.
Ms Rix said the chamber was very fortunate to receive many COVID-19 government grants and support for their labour market project, which is being done in partnership with the Eastern Chamber of Commerce.
“We have done extremely well and continue to monitor our expenses and our accounts receivable to stay on budget,” she said.
Despite challenges, Ms Rix said she feels the chamber has done really well building its brand.
“We had a few years without any representation of a chamber in West Prince, so we worked hard building that brand and bringing that back and we are still working towards having that unified voice for our region,” she said. “Having an organization that can sustain itself will continue to be a priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.