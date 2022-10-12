Jillian Trainor

At the time of writing this, Andrea Skinner, director and interim board chair of Hockey Canada, had resigned, stating how “it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a director of the organization”.

After saying toxic behavior is a society-wide issue, that it’s counterproductive to use Hockey Canada as a scapegoat, and doesn’t believe the board of Hockey Canada “should be replaced on the basis of what we consider to be substantial misinformation and unduly cynical attacks”, that seems like the best decision.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.