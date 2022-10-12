At the time of writing this, Andrea Skinner, director and interim board chair of Hockey Canada, had resigned, stating how “it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a director of the organization”.
After saying toxic behavior is a society-wide issue, that it’s counterproductive to use Hockey Canada as a scapegoat, and doesn’t believe the board of Hockey Canada “should be replaced on the basis of what we consider to be substantial misinformation and unduly cynical attacks”, that seems like the best decision.
Since May of this year, Hockey Canada has had to deal with the fallout from a problem of their own making after it came to light the organization settled a lawsuit after a woman filed a statement of claim seeking $3.55 million in damages from Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight unnamed players a year after her stepfather informed the organization she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night following the event.
It’s bad enough that a claim of this magnitude was essentially swept under the rug, but to also learn Hockey Canada has maintained a fund that draws on membership fees from minor hockey programs to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims? That’s just downright infuriating, troubling, and deplorable. Since 1989, almost $9 million in settlements has been paid out to 21 people alleging sexual abuse.
During the final episode of the Summit ‘72 series, a documentary about the legendary 1972 Canada-USSR Summit Series of Hockey, sports reporter Farhan Lalji said the true colour of hockey isn’t white, black, or brown, but green. The comment itself was about how funding can help include people who want to play hockey, but they or their family don’t have the financial means to do so, but since the beginning of this scandal, it’s proven true in another sense.
Hockey Canada has seen funding from sponsors, including Tim Horton’s, Esso, Scotiabank, Nike, Telus, Hockey Quebec, and Ontario Hockey Federation, and others, cut or paused because of the actions of the organization concerning the lack of change and action that has happened to date.
Scott Smith, president and CEO of Hockey Canada, said he wouldn’t resign, but would take on the responsibility for change. He took over as CEO on July 1, so some might be understanding of why he would choose to do this, but the fact is he’s been president since 2016, and many people see him as being part of the problem as a result. There’s no way Canadians can begin to restore the trust that was shattered while he is still with the organization.
Even hockey players are weighing in on the matter. Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold-medalist and assistant general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, said the organization needs leadership that is going to be open-minded, transparent, and insightful, but right now there’s a lack of insight into what the rest of the country is feeling about the situation.
Trust is like a mirror. You can fix it if it’s broken, but you still see the cracks. If trust in Hockey Canada is going to be restored, it needs to be under new leadership and new management to ensure something like this never happens again.
