Alberton council has begun the task of amending its development bylaw after the town’s planning board was approached by a person wanting to develop a parcel of land on Lorne Street.
The developer was planning three single unit dwelling on three lots, one per lot. Currently, the parcel is zoned as agricultural, and would need to be rezoned to residential. The parcel consists of two lots, but would need to be subdivided into three in order to start building but they don’t meet the size requirements listed in the town’s development bylaw, and agricultural zones can’t be subdivided from any existing parcel of land more than two lots.
“The idea behind the agricultural land is to try to retain green space,” explained Donna Thomson, chief administrative officer for Alberton. “The problem with that is there’s so little residential space left that you’re going to have nothing but green space, and no new builds coming up because of the land is restricted.”
Additionally, if the lots did have houses built on them, they would need to install a septic tank for each house because agricultural zoned land doesn’t connect to the town’s sewer line.
“They don’t want to rezone it to residential, because they would have to run the sewer line which ends at the intersection, and they’d have to be responsible to put it up the street,” said Ms Thomson. “We can’t really approve it as it is because we keep going against our bylaw because of the size of the lot.”
Councillor Blair Duggan made a motion to begin the process of changing the bylaw, which was seconded by Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien. The motion was passed unanimously by council.
“We should be promoting the residential part of (the town),” said Mr Duggan. “We don’t have the agriculture we had years ago, and most of the agriculture now, farmers are not going to want to farm a five, six, or 10 acre field anyway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.