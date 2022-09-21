Alberton Council
Alberton council has begun the task of amending its development bylaw after the town’s planning board was approached by a person wanting to develop a parcel of land on Lorne Street.

The developer was planning three single unit dwelling on three lots, one per lot. Currently, the parcel is zoned as agricultural, and would need to be rezoned to residential. The parcel consists of two lots, but would need to be subdivided into three in order to start building but they don’t meet the size requirements listed in the town’s development bylaw, and agricultural zones can’t be subdivided from any existing parcel of land more than two lots.

