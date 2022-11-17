Members of the Charchuk family received a triple honour at this year’s Special Olympics Athletes of the Year Awards. Taking place on Nov. 1, Janet Charchuk, centre, was named Female Athlete of the Year, while her parents, Jackie and George, were named Sports Volunteers of the Year. Jillian Trainor photo
The Charchuk family received a triple honour at the Special Olympics Athletes of the Year Awards on Nov. 1, with Janet Charchuk receiving the Female Athlete of the Year Award, while her parents, George and Jackie, were both recognized with the Sports Volunteer of the Year Award.
“I feel proud to get it again, and surprised at same time,” said Janet, who previously received the award for her performance during the 2015-2016 season. “I thought they might give it to somebody else because they’re deserving as well.”
For George and Jackie, being honoured was unexpected, but they were elated to receive it.
“I’m quite proud of my daughter and my wife,” said George. “I was quite surprised, because that’s not what we’re in it for.”
Janet first became involved because she was getting tired of watching her brother and sister play, and wanted to play sports as well.
Along with bocce and golf in the summer, she also does snowshoeing in the winter. In the 2015-2016 season, she was a member of Team Canada for the snowshoeing event during the World Games, which took place in Austria, and came home with a gold medal for her efforts. Janet won gold again this year, during bocce provincials in Charlottetown.
George and Jackie have been volunteers with Special Olympics when Janet became an athlete in 1996 at the age of 13. They mainly took her to events, cheered her on, and helped with things like fundraising. They became coaches about five years ago when the bocce program in Alberton didn’t have a coach.
“We got help from the Special Olympics office, the staff there were excellent,” said Jackie. “They came out and showed me what to do. And so I ran it a year and then (Janet) started the next year. We have some coaching experience, but we’re looking for a coach to come along and take over, who knows what coaching is all about. Janet knows all about the sport, so when we don’t know the rules, we just asked her.”
Along with being an athlete, Janet is planning on starting a Special Olympics multi-sport program, beginning Nov. 23, taking place at the Alberton Elementary School gymnasium. The program will feature sports like indoor bocce, basketball, and floor hockey.
While Janet was nominated by her boyfriend, she and her friend and fellow athlete Heidi Mallet were the ones to nominate her parents.
At this year’s award ceremony, Janet was emceeing the event with Cory Tremere of Ocean 100 Radio Station. When it came time to announce Female Athlete of the Year, she had no idea who would be receiving it because the winner had been omitted from her script.
“I didn’t really know until he said ‘Janet, you know it’s you’,” she said. “ It was like, what?”
When it came time to announce the Sports Volunteer of the Year, Janet saw her parents’ names on Mr Tremere’s script and wanted to announce them herself. George was in attendance that night, but unfortunately Jackie wasn’t able to make it to the event.
George said it was really great to be on stage with his daughter.
“She’s usually in the limelight, we kind of just sit back and be proud of her,” he said. “It was awesome, it felt really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.