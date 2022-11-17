The Charchuks

Members of the Charchuk family received a triple honour at this year’s Special Olympics Athletes of the Year Awards. Taking place on Nov. 1, Janet Charchuk, centre, was named Female Athlete of the Year, while her parents, Jackie and George, were named Sports Volunteers of the Year. Jillian Trainor photo

The Charchuk family received a triple honour at the Special Olympics Athletes of the Year Awards on Nov. 1, with Janet Charchuk receiving the Female Athlete of the Year Award, while her parents, George and Jackie, were both recognized with the Sports Volunteer of the Year Award.

“I feel proud to get it again, and surprised at same time,” said Janet, who previously received the award for her performance during the 2015-2016 season. “I thought they might give it to somebody else because they’re deserving as well.”

