Pauline Keefe Arsenault’s connection to Canadian music legend Stompin’ Tom Connors includes her grandparent’s teapot inspiring one of Mr Connors songs and her being the first recipient of the Stompin’ Tom Connors scholarship back in 1974. After recently being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Ms Arsenault will be the first recipient of a new charity event being planned at the Stompin’ Tom Centre. Melissa Heald photo
Pauline Keefe Arsenault with the late Stompin’ Tom Connors. Ms Arsenault and family has had a long personal connection to the Canadian music legend. A charity event being planned at the Stompin’ Tom Centre will see Ms Arsenault be the first recipient of what organizers hope will become an annual show. Ms Arsenault was recently diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Submitted photo
The family of Pauline Keefe Arsenault has had a long connection to Canadian music legend Stompin’ Tom Connors.
It all began when Stompin’ Tom moved to PEI as a boy and Ms Arsenault’s grandfather, Anthony Keefe, went to pick him up from the train station in Summerside to bring him to Skinners Pond. In those days Ms Arsenault’s grandfather was the only one in Skinners Pond who had a car.
“Stompin’ Tom was the same age as my father, so they grew up together and he used to be at my grandparents’ all the time,” said Ms Arsenault. “My grandmother absolutely loved him. She loved and treated Tom as her own.”
The connection continues when in 1974 Ms Arsenault was the first recipient of the Stompin’ Tom scholarship. She has a framed photo of Mr Connors presenting her with the cheque.
And the story of her grandparents’ teapot inspired Mr Connors to pen a song.
The teapot was gifted to Georgie and Ray Handrahan from Anthony and his wife Freda as a wedding present. In 1984, when the Keefes were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, the teapot was gifted back to its original owners. Mr Connors was in attendance and the gesture led him to write the Skinner’s Pond Teapot song.
Because of her personal connection to Mr Connors, Ms Arsenault has always been a champion of the Stompin’ Tom Centre, which opened in Skinners Pond in 2016. She was also involved with the volunteer committee that once ran the schoolhouse where Stompin’ Tom attended when he was a boy. The schoolhouse is now part of the centre.
Now the centre is providing the venue for a new charity event, with Ms Arsenault selected as the first recipient after recently being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
The inaugural ‘Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes’ Charity Event is in memory of four local musicians – Arnie Gaudet, Dennis Pitre, Terry Arsenault and Vincent Doucette. These men were known to have organized and performed in hundreds of benefit events that raised thousands of dollars for the sick and needy in the area.
While Mr Doucette is still alive, sadly Mr Gaudet, Mr Pitre and Mr Arsenault have all passed away.
Inspired by the song Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes by George Jones, because they wondering who was going to fill the role these gentlemen once played in their community, the sons of these local music legends, along with other musical talent in the area, recently created a video in tribute to the four men, which was posted to social media and went viral.
That led to the idea of creating a charity event honouring the fundraising efforts these four men did for their community. The goal is to make this benefit show an annual event with all the proceeds being donated to a worthy cause every year.
The event was already being planned for the Stompin’ Tom Centre when Ms Arsenault learned of her ALS diagnosis.
“We weren’t planning on doing a benefit, but the Stompin’ Tom Centre contacted us and asked us to do one, but we really didn’t have anyone in mind and then Pauline took sick,” said Blair Gaudet, son of Arnie Gaudet and brother-in-law to Ms Arsenault.
The disease has already begun to limit Ms Arsenault’s daily activities and will require her to make numerous trips to and from different hospitals for testing, medications, therapy and more.
“With her connection to Stompin’ Tom, it’s almost like it was meant to be that she would be the first recipient,” said Mr Gaudet’s wife Marcella, who is helping to plan the charity event and is organizing the live and online auction.
The Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes Charity Event takes place on Aug. 14 from 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm and will include a donation box, a live auction, 50/50 ticket draw and live music from local artists. There’s also an online auction located at the Facebook page on-line auction in aid of Pauline (Keefe) Arsenault. It’s also being advised for people to bring their own chair to the benefit in case their is not enough seating for everyone.
For more information about the benefit show contact the Stompin’ Tom Centre. To donate auction items contact Ms Gaudet at 902-853-6432 or email marcellagaudet2002@yahoo.com.
