Charity Event

Pauline Keefe Arsenault’s connection to Canadian music legend Stompin’ Tom Connors includes her grandparent’s teapot inspiring one of Mr Connors songs and her being the first recipient of the Stompin’ Tom Connors scholarship back in 1974. After recently being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Ms Arsenault will be the first recipient of a new charity event being planned at the Stompin’ Tom Centre. Melissa Heald photo

The family of Pauline Keefe Arsenault has had a long connection to Canadian music legend Stompin’ Tom Connors.

It all began when Stompin’ Tom moved to PEI as a boy and Ms Arsenault’s grandfather, Anthony Keefe, went to pick him up from the train station in Summerside to bring him to Skinners Pond. In those days Ms Arsenault’s grandfather was the only one in Skinners Pond who had a car.

Pauline and Stompin' Tom

Pauline Keefe Arsenault with the late Stompin’ Tom Connors. Ms Arsenault and family has had a long personal connection to the Canadian music legend. A charity event being planned at the Stompin’ Tom Centre will see Ms Arsenault be the first recipient of what organizers hope will become an annual show. Ms Arsenault was recently diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Submitted photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.