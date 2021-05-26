“As the name of Edison is closely linked with electrical inventions and discovery, so the name of Charles Dalton of Tignish is associated with fox ranching in Prince Edward Island. He is the father of an industry which is making the Island famed beyond the Seven Seas; he is the pioneer who blazed the trail, a trail which has widened and extended into a Royal Road of riches, along which many successful Islanders at home are travelling today (1913). Sir Charles shares the following interesting tales of fox ranching.” “The Guardian,” 02 January 1913.
“I was born at Nail Pond, three miles from Tignish, on 9 June 1850 the son of Patrick Dalton and Margaret McCarthy. While living on the homestead I caught a number of wild foxes and kept them in a shed back of the barn but with only a fair measure of success. Up to the year 1894 I was the only fox breeder on the Island. In that year I entered into partnership with a hunting chum, Robert Oulton, who lived on Cherry Island in Alberton Harbor. The island contains about 300 acres of land, partially wooded and we chose it because of its privacy and because foxes are loathe to escape in summer. Here, we carried on breeding with the utmost privacy, allowing no visitors. In 1897, I removed to Tignish and started my own ranch with four pair from the Alberton ranch.”
Mother Cat
Adopts Baby Foxes
“Mr. Dalton has many interesting stories to tell during his years of experience in connection with an industry which has made the fortunes of many men on this Island. Here is one of the incidents which Mr. Dalton relates: ‘One year, I lost the mother fox when the little ones were only twenty-four hours old. I removed her young to my house and they were apparently all dead. How to save them, was the question. I packed them in warm cotton wool, put them in a basket near the stove, and on returning later found some life in them. I would have lost them all, only that a cat which had lost her kittens adopted them and reared them until they were old enough to be fed otherwise. I sold the litter for $12,000, that fall, when they were six months old.”
“Here is another story: ‘One of the females escaped about two years ago (1910) She succeeded in getting absolutely free outside. She stayed around and came regularly for her feed night and morning for about ten days, so I decided to set a trap for her. The next morning, I went to examine the traps and saw her out on the field barking and greatly excited about something. On going to the traps, I saw to my agreeable surprise, a beautiful large male black fox. This wild one had eventually strayed along and became acquainted with the female and like the Eve of Old she led him into the fatal trap. This fox is still kept in the ranch and is quite an acquisition to the blood of the stock.”
$1,000,000 Freight Train Leaves Tignish,
“The Guardian,”
27 September 1913
“There will be run on the P.E.I. Railway from Tignish to Charlottetown on Friday, 26 Sept 1913, a special train which will probably in its freight value be the most precious that has ever been run on any railroad in this Dominion (Canada), or indeed in any part of the world. The freight of this train will consist of fifty-four silver black foxes, the most costly animals in the world, and of a total value of $1,000,000 in hard cash.”
“This notable occurrence will be in connection with the transference of the stock of the Dalton Silver Black Fox Co. from their present quarters at Tignish to the new ranch which has been secured on the Forty-eight Road about a mile from Southport. The work of preparing the ranch has been pushed on very rapidly, and it is expected to be ready to receive the furry occupants on Friday. The special train will consist of a freight car, a baggage car, and a passenger car. The transference will be made under the personal supervision of the President of the Co, the Hon. Charles Dalton.
