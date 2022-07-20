For the last six years, Chastity Marchbank has been one of the senior tour guides at Yeo House, part of Green Park Provincial Park in Port Hill. Originally an oyster fisher, Ms Marchbank was looking for something different when a post advertising the position came up, and she landed the job.
What was it about this job that appealed to you?
I’m a very social butterfly. Not only was it the historical aspect within our community, and the history that it consisted of, the house itself was the grand feature that really interests me in the Victorian era - with it being such an exciting period of time with very unique and different things that were not only interesting, but strange. I wanted to educate myself not only with the history of artifacts, and then being able to display a theatrical interpretation for the viewers. I was really fascinated with that.
What do you do in the off-season?
I basically do nothing for the winter. I wish it (tour guide) was something that was 52 weeks out of the year but we are only seasonal based.
Walk me through what a day is like here.
All of the artifacts within the historical house, and there are many, we are responsible for. We care for the collections themselves and we do the daily cleaning of the home. We inspect each individual piece as well as the floors. We also interpret the history of the historic Yeo House and answer any questions in relation to the Green Pack Shipbuilding Museum as well.
I imagine there are specific ways in how some of these items have to be cared for and cleaned?
There are, and it’s based upon the object itself. If it’s wooden, for example, it’s going to be looked at first before it’s even handled. If you’re looking at doing any of the proper dusting of it, you’ve got to look to see if it has a finish or does it not. Each thing has a required step and stage, and before we can even touch it, it has to be inspected for any weak points. Each part is very delicate. It’s all from the 1800s, so you have to be extremely careful, because there may not be another one we can showcase within the home.
What do you enjoy about working here at your home?
What is there not to enjoy? When you look around, you have to have a great pride and respect for all of these artifacts. When you find out what each one was used for you’re sent back into that time period. It’s fascinating. You know, we’re so spoiled today with the things we have to work with compared to what the people of the 1800s had. But it’s not only that, it’s the storyline. When we do the school program, for example, a lot of children today have their video games, computers and cellphones. But once we’re able to grasp the attention of each of these children to the point where they want to be involved, and where they’re asking questions, they want to know more. It’s so rewarding to be able to do that.
Are there any challenges?
Some days there are challenges. We could be hit with large groups all at once. To incorporate a large number of people inside the home you’re very aware of the surroundings and the artifacts to make sure things aren’t being touched - even the oils on the palm of our hands could damage the artifact itself. To me, that’s my biggest challenge, but we’ve mastered a way of working around that. You do the best you can to make everyone’s visit a very good experience.
I know Yeo House does the haunted tours, have you ever experienced anything paranormal?
I’m going to be quite honest and very up front. I was always a skeptic - until I became employed as a senior tour guide of Yeo House. When we pack everything up at the end of the year, and it’s all set away for the cold winter months, it’s like everything inside the home grows quiet. But in the spring when we open the doors, and we draw open the windows, and one by one each of these artifacts is displayed within the rooms, it’s as if something within actually has reawakened.
Numerous times you’ll be here (in the main kitchen), you’ll hear footsteps coming up from the stairwell from the root cellar, which is just in the little kitchen. On the third floor, there is a staircase that James Yeo Jr, the owner of this home, you will hear the footsteps going up into his cupola. The cupola was his lookout, in which he would bring his brass telescope and was able to oversee down along the shipyard to keep an eye on all of his employees.
A couple of weeks ago when we were doing the school program, two teachers on that floor were all alone, and they were listening to the heavy footsteps going up the stairwell into the cupola.
Our little wheelie, which is a child’s toy, goes on the rug right in front of the fireplace. At the end of the day, I had tucked it in gently around a couple of other toys from this period. The next morning, that was the first room I went into, only to find it was now over across the room and behind the post of the bed. The floor in that room is completely level, and this carpet is massive. How this occurred, we don’t know.
One of the most bothersome things I did experience, and this has happened to many, is an area I refrain from going into. It is by the maid’s (room) on the second floor. When you’re coming off the stairwell, there are two little steps down, and when I come through there, it’s like an extreme heaviness upon my chest and I lose my breath.
Is there anything you’d like to add?
We are really picking up in numbers. We would like to see more people come to the site so we can tell our story, to share the experiences from the Yeo family’s perspective of the 1800s, the shipbuilders as well. Our evening tour occurs with the Haunting of Yeo House. It’s always lovely to see new faces and repeat customers as well.
