The owner and operator of Wee the West Childcare in Bloomfield describes the children attending the early childhood development facility being extremely resilient when it comes to the new masking guidelines for early childhood education centres.
“Wee the West is blessed with the best families,” said Kati Smallman. “They are adapting to the changes just like their children are, and for that, we are forever thankful to them.”
The new COVID-19 guidelines came into effect in the province on Jan. 5. Among them is the recommendation that children aged two and older wear masks indoors.
Ms Smallman said there have been lots of conversations between early childhood learning centres, the Early Childhood Development Association of PEI (ECDA), and with Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning. These conversations are then brought to the province’s Chief Public Health Office, giving everyone the opportunity to see which efforts are practical, which ones aren’t, and why something should be a recommendation as opposed to being mandatory.
About 56 children attend Wee the West, with the age range going from infancy to school age. Ms Smallman said some of the children were very eager to wear their masks.
“They wear it and they’re proud as can be, which is great,” she said. “There are some children, they’re two, but they’re a younger two (meaning they’ve just turned two as opposed to being closer to turning three), and they’re not as eager, so we just give lots of knowledge and support to why we are wearing masks.”
Ms Smallman said the facility practices its due diligence in regard to masks by making sure the children are wearing clean masks. If they’re not, the mask comes off and the child is given a new one to help prevent them from getting sick.
There are exceptions with the masking policy. Ms Smallman said if a child can’t put a mask on, or take it off themselves, or if there are any behavioural or health concerns, the child doesn’t have to wear it.
Masks aren’t the only safety measure in place at the facility. Along with hand washing, sanitizing, and ensuring there’s proper ventilation, the facility is very mindful of the activities the children take part in.
“We try to keep the children in the same classrooms as much as we can, and we’re very mindful of the activities that we are giving out to children,” said Ms Smallman. “Is is something that can be easily cleaned? Is it something that can’t be easily cleaned? If it’s not, and they like it, we might have to have three, four, five, for each child to have their own.”
There have been some challenges since the new guidelines came into effect. Ms Smallman said there have been a lot of conversations on social media about misconceptions regarding the guidelines at early childhood facilities, and those are hard to read.
“Just because it’s a recommendation, doesn’t mean the child is wearing it all day, doesn’t mean is wearing it at all,” she said. “It means we’re having more conversations, and we are role modelling what it looks like, and if they would like to join in with us, they are more than welcome to, but if they are not, then they don’t. It’s not just the point that it’s a recommendation to wear a mask, but the conversation that opens the doors for a whole different level of education to have with these children that we may have not had with them, or they weren’t interested in having that conversation at that point, but they are now because some of their peers are wearing a mask inside their classrooms too.”
