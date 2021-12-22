Christmas traditions in Canada include things you’d normally expect, like hanging wreaths, opening gifts, passing out after gorging on turkey, and taking a drive throughout the community to see the various light displays. While Christmas is celebrated in other parts of the world, traditions do tend to vary.
In Japan, for example, celebrating the holiday is a relatively new thing, one that’s really only taken hold in the last couple of decades. Instead of a home cooked feast, many people choose either to make a reservation at a restaurant, or order takeout. Believe it or not, Kentucky Fried Chicken is becoming the traditional holiday meal for families.
In Slovakia, carp is apparently the traditional main course for Christmas Eve dinner, but there’s a twist. Instead of just buying it at the supermarket, some buy it live, or catch it themselves, keeping it alive in the bathtub for a few days before preparing and eating it. It’s believed the scales bring good luck and good fortune for the coming year.
In Ethiopia, celebrations occur on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Ethiopian Orthodox Calendar. Mass usually begins with a candlelight procession, where participants wear a thin white shawl and walk the outdoor perimeter of the church three times before the service begins.
Christmas in the Philippines can last a while, and I do mean a while. Shops start playing Christmas music as early as September, though formal celebrations don’t usually start until Dec. 16, when people attend the first of nine pre-dawn or early morning Masses, with the final Mass taking place Christmas day. The night of Christmas Eve, Nochebuena parties take place. Following evening Mass, called Misa de Riso, and a feast is had, along with dancing into the early hours of the morning. Decorations often go big too, with the parol, a lighted star lantern, featuring prominently.
Not all celebrations are jolly. In Austria and Bavaria, children need to make sure they’re good, otherwise instead of a visit from St. Nicolas, or even a lump of coal in their stocking, they’ll meet Krampus. This half-man, half-goat drags bad children away. Some places hold a Krampuslauf, also known as Kraumpus Run, where people dress up as the character and parade through the streets.
While the Christmas holiday will definitely be more subdued this year, here’s hoping people are able to spend it with people they care about.
