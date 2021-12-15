Since the summer of 2019, Tignish’s St Simon and St Jude Parish Church has been working towards raising $350,000 for their building fund.
The St. Simon and St. Jude Capital Works Campaign was launched in June of that year with a committee made up of Angela Callaghan, Paula MacDonald and Janie McRae.
Recently, this same committee organized the church’s latest fundraiser effort - the St Simon and St Jude Capital Works Campaign Christmas Lottery.
A thousand tickets were printed, with 977 sold. The gross total of the lottery was $39,080, but minus the prize money, the final total was $35,080.
The winners of the top prize of $3,000 was Janice and Robert McHugh, with Anita Doucette and Tyler Peters winning $500 each.
Profits from the building fund will go towards a number of repairs the church needs done. The roof of the Parish House needs to be re-shingled, with a portion of the church roof also needing re-shingling. The church needs to be painted inside, new rugs need to be installed throughout the church and there needs to be work done on the church’s large doors and stained glass windows. There are many other items that need to be repaired, including to the church cemetery’s fence.
Since June 2019, parishioners have made pledges to contribute money on an annual basis, monthly basis or as a one-time contribution. Along with that, different groups have been working on various initiatives, including an elimination draw, selling cookbooks created with recipes from the parishioners, an online auction and a memory book where, for a fee, parishioners could bring in a picture of their loved one and a page would be created and placed in a book at the back of the church where it will remain. Proceeds from the church’s annual parish picnic in 2019 went to the building fund. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has been unable to hold their picnic, but instead sold lobster plates and burgers in 2020 and 2021, with sales going to building fund.
The church, on behalf of the parishioners, would like to thank the committee members for getting the lottery fundraiser off the ground, saying everything ran like clockwork. They would also like to thank all those who helped to sell tickets, purchased tickets and April Delaney for her help creating sponsor and memory pages.
With all the efforts put forth, the church has surpassed the goal of $350,000, but wants people to know that the campaign will continue to their original date of June 2022.
St Simon and St Jude Parish Church appreciates all the support toward the campaign from the parish and surrounding areas.
