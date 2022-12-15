Sacred Heart Catholic Church parishioners Dianne Hogan, Bernice Gallant, George Charchuk and Jackie Charchuk stand in as temple men and Joseph and Mary from one of the scenes that will be depicted during the live nativity production being put on at the church. A Living CHRISTmas Journey will be taking place over two evenings, Dec 16 and Dec 18, from 6 pm - 8 pm each night. Melissa Heald photo
In the spirit of bringing the true meaning of Christmas, parishioners with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alberton are in the midst of getting ready to present a live nativity experience.
“It’s exciting, because this place is going to be transformed,” said Wendy Fraser.
This is the second time the church has done a live nativity, the first one back in 2019. Ms Fraser, along with Dianne Hogan, took on the task of organizing that first live nativity display.
With around 500 people coming to that first live nativity over two nights, Ms Fraser said there were always plans to put on the production again.
“I don’t think we talked about when we would do it again, but we knew we would do it again,” said Ms Fraser. “We saved all the costumes with the full intention of doing it again some day.”
Then the pandemic happened, making the decision for them on when they could possibly mount the production again.
“The purpose of the first one was to build community within our church, that was the most important thing,” said Ms Hogan.
“Now, it’s kind of to rebuild it after COVID,” added Bernice Gallant, who is helping to organize this year’s production with Bernie Myers, Alex Trail and Robin Dunn.
A Living CHRISTmas Journey will be made up of six different scenes telling the Christmas story - from the story of the nativity, of Mary and Joseph’s journey, of the shepherds’ fears, the angel’s reassurance of news of great joy and the significance of Jesus Christ being born in a manger inside a humble stable.
With scenes taking place outside and inside the church, small groups will be guided through the experience accompanied by a narrator describing the scenes to them with readings from the Gospel of Luke. Two real babies will be used in the scene depicting Joseph and Mary holding their son, the Baby Jesus. The experience ends in the downstairs area of the church, for fellowship and refreshments.
Ms Hogan said the original production had done what they were hoping it would do.
“It made people aware of the true meaning of Christmas and we definitely built community within our church because it’s such a large production, almost everyone was involved in some way or another,” she said. “We relied on so many of our parishioners to come in and help. We had the sewers, the costumes, getting the material, the decorators, doing the props and all of that was saved.”
As a result, mounting this year’s nativity production was a little bit easier.
Ms Myers said those who attended the last live nativity production were very touched by what they experienced.
“People were emotional,” said Ms Fraser.
“It was a very important part of my Christmas that year,” added Ms Hogan.
A Living CHRISTmas Journey will be taking place over two evenings, Dec 16 and Dec 18, from 6 pm - 8 pm each night. Storm date is Dec 21. While there is no admission, they will be accepting a freewill offering if people wish to donate.
Ms Fraser said despite organizing such a huge undertaking it’s still a wonderful experience that brings people together.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s a great sense of community and builds friendships.”
