When the provincial government announced its latest circuit breaker measures following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on the Island, the board of the Maple Leaf Curling Club made the decision to close the O’Leary facility for the remainder of the season.
“People were disappointed,” said board member John Martin. “I didn’t hear any anger, not even frustration, I think people understood and the membership was very gracious about this news.”
The curling club was just wrapping up their biggest bonspiel of the season when Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison, informed Islanders the circuit breaker would becoming into effect Feb. 28 until March 14.
Under the circuit breaker measures, individual and team practices are permitted at recreational facilities, but games, tournaments and competitions are not.
Typically closing at the end of March, the Maple Leaf Curling Club could have stayed open just for practices, but the facility generates the most revenue through registration fees for competitions, which are played on the weekend.
“We knew that revenue wouldn’t be coming in but the expenses would be the same,” said Mr Martin.
Facing a hefty electric bill, which on average costs the club $3,000 a month, and with no way to generate revenue to re-coop expenses, ending the season early was the best option.
“That’s to run the (ice) plant, and it’s generally more expensive in the month of March because the weather gets warmer and the plant runs more,” said Mr Martin. “Knowing that the circuit breaker could possibly be extended, we looked at the possibility of re-coopering $3,000, because we run a very tight line, like most recreational facilities, and it was determined we would shut down the plant immediately. We decided to cut our loses there, which basically meant a discontinuation of all curling at the club.”
Performing well throughout the season, Mr Martin said the curling club would have had three youth teams participating in upcoming provincial tournaments, but those competitions were cancelled due to the circuit breaker. Additionally, a provincial club competition was also cancelled.
For the club itself, they had two funspiels coming up, one a fundraiser for the local fire department.
“It was a very significant decision to close,” said Mr Martin.
Mr Martin pointed out closing the curling club early wasn’t just a loss for the O’Leary area, but curlers from all of West Prince weren’t able to finish out the season because the Western Curling Club in Alberton didn’t open at all this year, with members from that club curling out of O’Leary as a result.
Despite the unexpected end to their year, the Maple Leaf Curling Club has faired surprisingly well this season by making adjustments.
Mr Martin said they had good numbers for their competitions, but still about 30 per cent less than usual. They also lost some curlers due to their own personal concerns around COVID.
One measure the club took was to keep competitions to one cohort of 50 by limiting the number of teams for regular curlers, with a maximum of 12 teams of four that could register. They also divided regular and stick curlers, having them curling on separate days instead on the same day.
“That allowed us to be safer and have more curlers and each of those groups were less than 50,” said Mr Martin. “We came up with solutions that in the end really helped us.”
Mr Martin said the curling club is looking forward to reopening next season.
