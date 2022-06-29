In his stirring principal’s message, Brian Gard told the Westisle Composite High School graduating Class of 2022 the story of a Roman army invading England, first building wooden ships on the French coast to transport soldiers across the English Channel to retake the island for the Roman Empire.
“Men built the ships and loaded them up and sailed the army across the channel and waited with the ships as the army unloaded and moved forward,” he said during their graduation ceremony on June 23.
When the outcome of the battle was uncertain, sensing his men wavering about pushing further into England, the army’s general sent an order out to ‘burn the ships’.
“The message was clear,” said Mr Gard. “The Roman soldiers would be moving forward and there would be no turning back.”
Mr Gard told the 158 graduates that would be receiving their diplomas that evening as they moved forward onto the next part of their own journey, they had something those Roman soldiers didn’t have all those centuries ago - support of family and friends.
“Look at the people here, these are the people who built those ships,” he said to the packed gym as the school was able to organize a regular graduation for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “They sailed those ships for the most part and they are still waiting by the ships now.”
Mr Gard added one of the advantages of growing up in West Prince is the support the community has for each other.
“We have seen this community all too often come together as we mourn the loss of friends, family, classmates, teammates, recent graduates,” he said. “This class, this community, is well acquainted with the pain of loss and yet here they are tonight. They have been waiting, ready to celebrate, with you.”
As the next generation, Mr Gard said the graduates are the future of their respectful communities.
“These people here know it and they love you,” he said. “They are eager to lift you up and encourage you to move forward. They are ready to burn the ships.”
For Student Council President Taylor Cahill, the evening was more than just the representation of the graduates final high school year.
“It affords us the opportunity to come together to remember many years worth of accomplishments and challenges, the laughs and life lessons, and most importantly, the memories that will last us a lifetime,” she said.
She thanked everyone for coming out to help the graduates celebrate the end of this chapter in their lives.
“To my fellow graduates, it was an honour to get to know you all,” she concluded. “I’m proud of you being here today and best of luck in the future.”
In his valedictorian speech, Braedon Milligan said also talked about losing 'some very kind souls'.
"I know they are here in spirit this evening, proud of us in everything we have accomplished," he said. "As we reminisce over all our fond memories that we will never forget, we hold them close to our hearts and we carry them with us."
Mr Milligan was one of three recipients of the new Jayden Gaudet Memorial Bursary. The other two were Chandler MacIsaac and Drew Boulter. The bursary was created by the family of Jayden Gaudet, who attended Westisle from 2017-2020. In Grade 12, Mr Gaudet learned he was suffering from heart failure and passed away in February 2022.
In the write up about the bursary, it states after learning his diagnosis, Mr Gaudet realized just how important life really was and made a point to make a difference in other people's lives by simply being kind.
Kindness was a central theme of Mr Milligan's address to his fellow graduates.
"I encourage you to always check in with your friends," he said. "Many people hide their true feelings, even from their closest friends. You never know what a person is going through in life. So, always remember to be kind. A small act of kindness on your part could have a significant impact on someone's life."
In his closing remarks, Mr Gard wished the Class of 2022 all the best.
“Be kind to others and yourself,” he said. “Take care. Move forward. Burn the ships.”
This year’s Governor General’s Medal winner and number one ranked student was Kadence Banks.
