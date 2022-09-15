Health PEI is extending the closure of Western Hospital’s Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at least until late October 2022 due to the ongoing staffing challenges.
In news release issued Thursday, Health PEI added if the staffing conditions persist, there’s a possibility the closure could extend into November.
The CEC at Western operates overnight, open from 8 pm to 8 am, and is staffed by RNs and paramedics with advanced life support training with the ability to consult an on-call doctor by phone. The emergency department operates from 8 am to 8 pm and is staffed with a physician and additional RN support.
Health PEI closed the CEC on Aug 1 at least until Sept 15, citing staff shortages as the reason. The news of the extended closure came on the day the CEC was scheduled to possibly re-open.
The CEC doesn’t affect the emergency department service.
Additionally, during the closure, Health PEI will be conducting a formal review of the current CEC model, which has been in place since 2013.
Health PEI said the review will identify areas for improvement and help determine the best use of resources to provide acute emergency services in West Prince.
“The staffing difficulties at the Western Hospital CEC require a full review to determine a path toward sustainable, effective care for people in the region,” said Dr. Michael Gardam, Health PEI CEO, in the release. “This review is the first step towards enhancing acute emergency services in West Prince. To be clear, this is about providing better service and the right service, not about looking for ways to close programs.”
The review will consist of three interrelated components that will inform recommendations: review of administrative and clinical data, engagement with staff/physicians, management, leadership, and partners and literature review and jurisdictional scan.
Health PEI said what is learned from the review will inform future planning, which will include engagement with local staff, communities and members of the public.
