As Mental Health Week gets underway, Julia Ramsay, director of community education and peer supports for the Canadian Mental Health Association, is happy talking about mental health has become less of a taboo topic of discussion. She said it’s important people feel supported within their communities, and with the resources that are offered to be able to share their struggles, and know they can be supported and can receive help if they need it. Jillian Trainor photo
The importance of Mental Health Week isn’t lost on Juila Ramsay.
The director of community education and peer supports for the Canadian Mental Health Association PEI (CMHA) noted how the topic of mental health used to be a big taboo to speak of, but it’s one that people are starting to discuss more.
“It’s starting to be more on the front lines of what’s happening, people are starting to share their stories more, and their recovery journey,” said Ms Ramsay. “It’s so important, because everyone deals with it, and it’s so important that folks feel supported within their communities, and with their province and the resources that we offer to be able to share their struggles and know they can be supported and can receive help if they need it.”
The CMHA has chosen ‘My Story’ for this year’s theme for Mental Health Week, which runs from May 1-7. The association noted how storytelling is a fundamental part of being human, and stories help build connections and strong communities, which in turn can help support mental health and reduce stigma. The hope is this year’s theme will amplify some of the voices and spaces within which mental health exists across Canada, especially at the community level through non-profit agencies and programs.
“Mental health is a really big passion of mine, and that’s why I’m in the career that I’m in and working in this field,” said Ms Ramsay. “I think it’s just as important to continue talking about it and make sure that mental health is a topic that’s on everyone’s mind so those folks who do need help feel comfortable and supported in reaching out.”
Ms Ramsay said the plan is to share the faces and spaces where mental health exists.
“A lot of our staff are going to be doing little clips that we’re going to be posting on our social media throughout the week explaining who we are, what type of services we offer, and how we can help people out,” she said. “Then we’re going to be encouraging other people out in the communities to do the same and share their story.”
As a kick-off to Mental Health Week, the CMHA will be sharing local and national content on social media through the #MyStory and #MentalHealthWeek hashtags, encouraging others to share things like a program that has helped them, how their community supports mental health, things they have in place to maintain their own mental health, or the importance of mental health care to that individual. Staff with CMHA PEI also went out to communities throughout the province, dropping off Mental Health Week kits to businesses and organizations.
Other activities throughout the week include walks for mental health, ice cream socials featuring mental health related activities to participate in, and social media activities, including asking and sharing photos of how things like art and nature play a role in maintaining good mental health.
The CMHA website has also uploaded a fact sheet about understanding mental health.
For Ms Ramsay, Mental Health Week plays a vital role in making it easier for people to talk about mental health, which can make a difference if someone is seeking help.
“If you’re dealing with your mental health, or struggling with a mental illness, (it’s important) that you reach out to your local supports,” she said. “That could be your local hospital, or your local Canadian Mental Health Association. Community mental health is a really great resource, or even just a loved one, someone that you trust and you can talk to. Folks can often point you in the right direction of where to receive professional help.”
