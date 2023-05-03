Mental Health Week

As Mental Health Week gets underway, Julia Ramsay, director of community education and peer supports for the Canadian Mental Health Association, is happy talking about mental health has become less of a taboo topic of discussion. She said it’s important people feel supported within their communities, and with the resources that are offered to be able to share their struggles, and know they can be supported and can receive help if they need it. Jillian Trainor photo

The importance of Mental Health Week isn’t lost on Juila Ramsay.

The director of community education and peer supports for the Canadian Mental Health Association PEI (CMHA) noted how the topic of mental health used to be a big taboo to speak of, but it’s one that people are starting to discuss more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.