Two West Prince residents are facing drug related charges after cocaine was seized by police in Bloomfield.
On Feb. 23, the Prince District Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 2 in Bloomfield as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
During the search, police seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, money, contraband tobacco, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
A 39-year-old man from Bloomfield and a 33-year-old woman from St Felix were arrested at the scene without incident. Both were later released and will be scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court at a later date.
The Prince District JFO Drug Unit is comprised of members of the Prince District RCMP, Summerside Police Services, and Kensington Police Services. RCMP Police Dog Services also assisted with the execution of the search warrant.
“The public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs,” said police in a release issued on Friday. “Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug or firearm activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Prince District JFO Drug Unit.”
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers, said police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.