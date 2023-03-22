Allan MacRae

“The ‘J J Cowie’, a fishing boat owned by Fisheries Research of Canada, is expected to arrive in Alberton today or tomorrow to carry on cod fishing experiments. Alberton fishermen, like all other cod fishermen in the province, have never, with few exceptions, used any other methods for cod fishing than handlining and the use of baited trawls or nets. Many fishermen, especially those in the Tignish area, maintain that pulling trawls a second time on the same day does not pay; their theory is that once the trawl is brought to the surface and the bait exposed to the sun the codfish will not take it.” - The Guardian, July 12, 1948

