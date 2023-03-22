“The ‘J J Cowie’, a fishing boat owned by Fisheries Research of Canada, is expected to arrive in Alberton today or tomorrow to carry on cod fishing experiments. Alberton fishermen, like all other cod fishermen in the province, have never, with few exceptions, used any other methods for cod fishing than handlining and the use of baited trawls or nets. Many fishermen, especially those in the Tignish area, maintain that pulling trawls a second time on the same day does not pay; their theory is that once the trawl is brought to the surface and the bait exposed to the sun the codfish will not take it.” - The Guardian, July 12, 1948
Other methods
Other methods have been tried off Tignish and Alberton for the catching of cod and, while more or less successful, never became popular. The firm of J H Myrick & Co., Tignish, at one time had a huge ‘trap’ located between Tignish and Kildare Cape. So large and heavy was this trap that its four corners and ‘mouth’ were upheld by water-tight mackerel barrels. Large quantities of all kinds of fish were caught in it. Though cod was the principal fish, salmon, halibut and even lobsters were taken out of it. But the ‘trap’ was too expensive for the ordinary fishermen and today (1948) none is used.
Mr. George MacBeth, well-known on the North Shore as one of the more successful lobster and mackerel fishermen, conceived the idea about thirty years ago of using nets (trawls) for the catching of codfish. They had been used by Nova Scotia and American fishermen with allegedly good results, but while MacBeth did succeed in making some fair catches with them, it is noteworthy that he soon abandoned the practice.
Cod fishing seasonal
The great obstacles to the employment of expensive fishing equipment for cod fishing off the north shore is that this fish is more or less ‘seasonal’. When it arrives first, sometimes between the last of May and the first of June, it comes in large bodies or schools. At this time netting is the only method apart from jigging (using a hook and line without bait and pulling it up and down in the hope of hooking a fish) that can be used for the cod will not bite readily at this time of year. Veteran fishermen say that nets are then more efficient because the cod feeds mostly at night in the May-June season.
Later on, in July, August and September, the cod will take bait from a handline practically as soon as it reaches a depth of about three feet from the bottom. But while some good catches have been taken then by the handline method, the fish do not appear to frequent Island waters in as large numbers as those that are netted earlier.
Moreover, they are a smaller run.
Premier Jones said the bringing of the J J Cowie to Alberton was merely an experiment. If a new method for catching codfish proves successful the fishermen will no doubt be glad to learn something about it. In the meantime, the cod fishermen of Tignish and Alberton are expected to set their nets for summer mackerel today. Those mackerel are smaller than the spring run but are of much higher quality since they are fatter.
