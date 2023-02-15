Brian MacNaught, owner and operator of Spencer Plumbing & Heating in Coleman checks to see if a heat pump is operating properly following the recent extreme weather event during the Feb. 3 weekend. Mr MacNaught said heat pumps don’t operate optimal capacity if temperatures dip below minus 30 degrees Celsius. Factoring in the wind chill, temperatures over the weekend dipped as low as minus 40C to minus 45C. Jillian Trainor photo
Darrel Wood estimates he received about 30 calls over the Feb. 3 weekend, after the recent cold snap caused pipes to freeze and heating systems to falter.
“I started a service call for a frozen pipe at 10 on Friday night, and the phone started ringing at twenty to five the next morning,” said the co-owner of Wood Plumbing and Heating in O’Leary on Feb. 7.
“I didn’t get home until 9:15, and then I was back at it again on Sunday morning at eight, and didn’t finish up until about 7:30 last night. It was the same thing today, and I have a whole list of customers I probably won’t get to today that will take time tomorrow.”
Mr Wood hasn’t been able to answer all of the calls. With some, he was able to advise the caller over the phone on what to do to about their issue, and were successful in taking care of the problem, whether it meant turning up their heat or using blow dryers to warm up pipes, etc.
“It was all basically frozen or stuck pipes,” said Mr Wood. “But I did have one poor fellow, he was doing some work on his floor, and he put a screw through a pipe, which wasn’t great with the weather and all, but we got him fixed up.”
Brian MacNaught, owner and operator of Spencer Plumbing and Heating in Coleman, has also been fielding many calls from customers. The issues were frozen pipes along with maintenance work needed on heat pumps.
“Some might bust, so you’d have to take it to the shop and weld it, recharge it, vacuum it down,” he said. “They don’t work well past minus 30 (degrees Celsius), and it was past that, so they figure there’s something wrong with it.”
According to Environment Canada weather forecasts, temperatures the morning of Feb. 4 reached as low as minus 24.6C in the North Cape region, with peak wind gusts blowing as high as 111 km/h. Factoring in the wind chill, temperatures dipped as low as minus 40C to minus 45C.
Mr Wood said when temperatures start to get cold, it wouldn’t take much for a pipe to freeze if they were exposed to those temperatures for any length of time.
“If there’s plumbing between two floors, like in a ceiling and the pipe freezes in the ceiling and bursts, it can cause a lot of damage,” he said. “I’m doing one now between the main floor and the second floor, and we were doing one yesterday, and there was a lot of damage.”
Both Mr Wood and Mr MacNaught recommend ramping up insulation in a home, especially around pipes that might be more exposed to the elements. If weather is going to be particularly cold, leave faucets or taps running slightly to keep them from freezing, but even that’s not enough sometimes.
“I left some of mine running, and they were able to keep up for about half an hour, and then they just went toast,” said Mr MacNaught.
Mr Wood said it’s been a long time since a weather event like this has happened, and the strong winds and cold temperatures caught a lot of people off guard.
“People say to me ‘It’s never froze before,’ I can’t remember it being that cold and windy before, that was unprecedented,” he said. “I’ve never seen it that cold. There are a lot of places I’ve been to that I’ve never been to before because of frozen pipes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.