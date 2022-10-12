Trail

The Trout River Natural Area in Coleman is closed to the public as crews work to clean up the mess left behind by Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Melissa Heald photo

The Trout River Natural Area in Coleman is a popular spot any time of the year.

Following along the Trout River, the natural area is a great location for sport fishing, taking a walk on the nature trail or snowshoeing in the winter.

Bridge

Four bridges along the trail at the Trout River Natural Area were destroyed by flooding caused by Post Tropical Storm Fiona. The natural area has been closed to visitors since Fiona as crews work to clean up the mess left behind by the storm. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.