The Trout River Natural Area in Coleman is a popular spot any time of the year.
Following along the Trout River, the natural area is a great location for sport fishing, taking a walk on the nature trail or snowshoeing in the winter.
The Trout River Natural Area in Coleman is a popular spot any time of the year.
Following along the Trout River, the natural area is a great location for sport fishing, taking a walk on the nature trail or snowshoeing in the winter.
But immediately following the aftermath of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, the trail had to be closed due to damage caused by the powerful storm.
The storm toppled trees and caused flooding, which destroyed four bridges on the trail, therefore making the area unsafe for visitors.
“There’s lots of stuff still hanging we have to deal with,” said Dale Cameron, project coordinator for Trout Unlimited Prince County Chapter, the group who manages the natural area. “It’s going to be a bit of an effort, for sure.”
The organization is currently working on cleaning up the mess left behind by Fiona so the trail will be ready in time for the winter season.
The destruction caused by Fiona is evident even at the top of the trail head where workers have begun to pile brush already cleared. The sod beneath fallen trees looks like someone had ripped up carpet and not far from the trail head, the first bridge destroyed by the flood waters from Fiona stops trail goers from making it too far down the path. A temporary bridge has been put into place so crews can make it a bit farther up the trail.
Mr Cameron added the farther a person goes up the trail, the more devastation there is.
“Right now, we are just trying to punch a hole right to the end so we can get up to where the worst of the destruction is,” he said. “We can get through about to two and half kilometres.”
Complicating matters, is all the students hired over the summer have returned to school and it’s just three employees, including Mr Cameron, trying to clean up the mess. However, the organization has applied for funding that should allow them to hire additional help.
“I don’t have a time frame for when the trail will be reopened,” said Mr Cameron, although the hope is to have the trail ready for the public by winter. “That will be our priority, to get it cleaned up for snowshoeing.”
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.