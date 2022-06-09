It was an early morning start for Barry Caulier and his co-worker John Costello as they got to work planting tree seedlings in a field on Fortune Cove Road on June 4.
The private landowner of the roughly five hectare field is participating in the province’s Carbon Capture Tree Planting Program (CCTPP).
“As a tree grows, it’s taking in CO2 and that CO2 gets captured in the wood,” explained Mr Caulier. “As it gets bigger and bigger, it traps even more CO2, so it’s taking CO2 out of the atmosphere.”
In order to help meet its climate change targets, through the CCTPP, this year the province is looking to return approximately 175 hectares of old fields and marginal lands, either public or private, to forest cover by planting native tree species across PEI. While other sites might be considered, priority areas for the province include high sloped fields, sites with sensitive soils and watershed areas with reduced forest cover. There also has to be at least 2.5 acreages (1.0 hectares) of land available for planting.
“We are planting mostly in old fields or fields that are too small for crop lands any more,” said Mr Caulier.
Mr Caulier, who lives in Brooklyn, runs his own forest management business. He is working for the government as a private contractor.
“We’ve planted all over the place, we’ve planted for farmers, all kinds of different people,” said Mr Caulier, adding the program was launched three years ago.
The CCTPP covers all planting and seedling costs and the participating landowners may also be eligible for a one-time payment for the planted area. Sites planted under the program also eligible for other services offered through the province’s Forest Enhancement Program.
Saturday was the second day the men were in Fortune Cove, taking them about four days to complete planting the trees in the field. To beat the afternoon heat and pesky bugs, the men were on site before 5 am, working until about noon.
The process begins with making rows of microsites, which is choosing the best location to plant a seedling to ensure its optimum health and growth. Then white pine seedlings are first scattered throughout the plantation and then white spruce is planted throughout the rest. The ratio for the field will be about 82 per cent white spruce and 18 per cent white pine. Both trees are native to the Island.
All in all, around 11,600 trees will be planted in the field. Mr Caulier said the field was on of the bigger sites they have planted trees at.
Mr Caulier said on average a 40-year-old hardwood tree can hold about one ton of carbon. In Canada, the goal is to plant two billion trees nationwide over the next 10 years.
“So over 40 years, you’ve captured about 20 billion tons of carbon,” said Mr Caulier. “The human race is producing about 40 billion tons a year, we’re not the solution to it, but ever bit helps.”
Besides taking carbon out of the atmosphere, there are other benefits to planting the trees.
Mr Caulier said a 100 foot tree that is about 18 inches in diameter will produce oxygen for four people.
“I’ve been in a lot of plantations and were the little spruce trees are growing, you see a lot bird nests and wildlife,” he said. “It enhances wildlife too.”
However, Mr Caulier said it will take a while before the trees planted in Fortune Cove will have any sort of impact.
“You put them in the ground, it takes about three years for the roots to get out and then they start to grow, then another two or three years to get above the grass, about six or seven years they will start growing a foot and an half a year and they keep growing and growing,” he said. “When they are 15-years-old, that’s when they really start to catch carbon.”
Any landowner interested in participating in the CCTPP can visit the government website to complete an online application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.