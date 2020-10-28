“I have a very fine and frightful ghost story to tell in which I was involved myself, in the winter of 1948. My neighbor, John, a very staid and sober Scot, lives a distance of about 200 yards from me as the crow flies. One night he called on me. There was nothing unusual in this, but John seemed to have something on his mind, and stayed much later than usual. Finally, John moved his chair nearer to me and mentioned the little cemetery that was on his farm, just across the road nearly opposite to my home. John gave his chair another hitch, at last the mystery broke - do you believe in ghosts, David? Well, I have a frightful ghost story to tell. - The Guardian, February 14, 1949.
“Well, David, I do not think so, but there is something I have been trying to tell you for the past year, but was afraid you’d think I was crazy. David, I have three times seen a ghost in yonder field near the road. I hesitated to tell you since I knew you would not believe it but as you know, I am no coward. Still, seeing is believing!”
Well, after I had made full inquiries and got the story as to how many times John had seen his ghost, where and when, in short I was introduced to John’s ghost in all its aspects. I bargained with him to come and tap on my window at its very next appearance.
The ghost is walking
This night in question, when John came, was cold, cloudy and with a heavy drift of snow. Though there was a moon, there was poor vision. Exactly at midnight John tapped loudly on my window. “‘Come,” he said, “the ghost is walking.”
I never dressed so fast in my life and even then, he hurried me twice.
“It may be gone,” he said, “by the time we get there.”
We hurried across the field in the direction in which his dog was barking. Sure enough, there was the ghostly figure, completely covered with what appeared to be a large white robe.
The dog was four or five feet away barking his head off. On this occasion it was the dog that had first seen the apparition. We slowly closed in to about fifty yards from the ghost. Between the gusts of wind, when the drift would subside, we could get a fairly good view. The ghost stood perfectly still, the dog keeping up his furious barking.
“Well, John,” I said, “we are here and though the night is cold, we must investigate further.”
I proposed we go right up and face whatever it might be.
“Come on, John!”
“No,” he replied. “I will not.”
Then I will go, but if I am attacked in any manner, will you come to my help?
“No,” said John. “If you go you will fight your own battle. I will not face that thing even for your life.”
Well, I was on the spot so it seemed, not a desirable spot either.
I do not say but my knees wobbled somewhat as I slowly drew nearer to the ghostly apparition now I was at arm’s length. I put out my hand and grasped the white sheet and pulled it off the object. There stood before me an old woman whose mind was deranged and who lived a mile further down the road. She had slipped away from the young girl who had slept with her as a guardian. Her toes were frozen as she was bare-footed.
We took her in and gave her hot coffee and toast. In the electric light she did not look so ghostly after all.
