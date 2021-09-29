What are you thinking about when you are lifting weights? If you goal is to increase muscle size and density you should be thinking about the muscle you are working. Hundred per cent focusing on it.
Results come from subjecting that muscle to intensity it is not used to-from stressing it further than previous workouts and daily routines.
I train with a couple of training partners that have the same views on what makes a great workout. Today was leg day. Here is a brief article on not just the exercises, but how we try and execute them.
Started off with warm up sets for squats. It is important to get some extra blood in the muscles, get the synovial fluid active in the joints, and everything warmed up a bit and ready for some intensity. Two or three sets of rock bottom bodyweight squats, 10 to 15 reps, set of same with the empty bar, set with 135 pounds, 185 and then the working sets. We started with 225 squatting rock bottom for max reps. Not really heavy but when taken to failure the higher reps force a lot of blood into the muscles. Focus is on slower descent with a momentary pause at the bottom of the repetition. This way there is zero momentum to help you get the weight moving back up and with the pause very little stress on the knees, even though we are squatting really low. It is a myth that squats are bad for the knees-poorly executed squats with a bounce out of the bottom can be bad for the knees. Coming out of the squat is slow for just the first few inches, then we try and really “push the feet through the floor” after the weight starts moving, applying as much mental and physical energy as possible. There will be no pause at the top, right back into a slow descent, short pause and then power it back up. We will do some rest pause at the top of the movement for the last few to get more repetitions before failure. Then a couple of forced reps for the last two sets. The goal is to move some heavy weight but more importantly to completely exhaust that muscle by the end of each set.
Hack squats are next. One warm up set with a plate on each side, followed by a 20 rep plus set with two plates to force even more blood into the quads. We find rock bottom hacks with feet about mid platform is almost entirely quads. The deep squats hit the glutes and hamstrings at the bottom of the movement with the quads taking over after parallel on the way up. Now with 4 sets of hacks we can finish off the quads, Reps are deep with no lockout and very controlled at the bottom. Mentally we focus on the stretch at the bottom, tightening the quads at the top and getting the best pump possible. The three sets after the 20 rep set are heavier and more in the 10-12 rep range. The intense burn is harder to take than the heavier weight-the quads burn like crazy.
Three sets of leg extensions finish off the quads. No warm up needed after the squats and hacks. Three sets up fast (the reps are not really fast but we try and raise the weights fast and lower slow) controlled, deliberate reps right to failure same as every post warm up set on all leg exercises. A few forced reps on the last two sets. We never pause the weight at the top of a leg extension, as we go heavier the constant movement works better.
Finish off with 3 sets of lying leg curls for the hamstrings. Start with the machine set so the knees are slightly bent and bring the pad up as high as we can-touching or just about touching the butt. We hold that top of the movement for a couple of seconds and mentally focus on that peak contraction. That hold at the top works excellent on lying leg curls and adds to the intensity placed on the muscle.
That’s it. Short and simple, but by no means easy. It is the focus, the execution of the exercises, the deliberate attempt to mentally and physically get every last rep out of the exercises that yields results. Anyone can do these-do them with purpose and passion and get above average results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.