Have you ever thought about joining a gym only to talk yourself out of it? I have had quite a few conversations with people over this. Many people who don’t train want to, it’s just getting started. Here are a few of the common reasons I hear and my thoughts on them.
“I’m not strong enough to go to the gym. Everyone there will be stronger than me.” That’s physical strength and anyone can increase theirs. Happens quick with regular training. Equally impressive is the strength it takes to walk into the door of a gym for the first time. To enter the unfamiliar and try something new-out of your realm. Takes strength to train day after day, week after week, when you have family, commitments, work, even though we all know that when we are at our best we are better at it all.
“I don’t know how to train and I’m afraid I’ll look silly or stupid.” Stop in someday at peak time and sit back and observe. Ever see the faces being made when someone is pushing themselves to the limit on a heavy squat, deadlift or bench? We have silly all wrapped up.
“I don’t have the time to go to the gym”. You have 24 hours, I have 24 hours, Arnold Schwarzenegger has 24 hours, we all have 24 hours a day. It’s how you use it, prioritize it. That’s 168 hours a week. You can do wonders for your health and fitness with 3 hours a week. It’s not a commitment, it’s an investment in you. Plus the better shape you are in the more you can get done in all other areas of your life.
“Wish I would have started when I was younger, I’m too old now”. Think about how active you are now compared to 10-20-30 years ago. As we get older we do less. Not because we have to but because we let ourselves become less active. This is your chance to get back in the game. To do something physical that you can do. After a few months of training the muscles wake up..they thrive again. You will feel the exhilaration of a good workout. The sense of accomplishment as your strength and endurance increase. One of the most “alive” feelings is after a challenging workout. Every sense is on high alert. Endorphins are flowing. Stress is burned off. The feeling of well being and energy will last for hours. Your not too old to start-your too old not to!
“I can’t afford it”. Yes times are tight and we have to watch our expenses, but your health is not an expense it is an investment. By training and eating good you are warding off sickness and disease. Sickness and disease is an expense - financially, physically, mentally. Training in the vast majority of gyms equals to less than a couple of bucks a day.
“Lifting weights is boring and I can’s stay motivated”. I seldom hear this from someone who really has taken the time to learn how to train. There are so many ways to hit the muscles. So many different machines, techniques, principals, routines. When you get beyond the rookie stage of training it never gets old.
You can come up with an endless amount of reasons not to train, but if you want to get in great shape in just a few hours a week give the iron a try. You may become hooked on something you can do and enjoy for life.
