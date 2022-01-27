In a typical winter, recreation departments and sports councils would be hosting indoor and outdoor programs and events to keep residents active, but the last three winters have been less than typical.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, programs have had to be either postponed or flat out cancelled in order to reduce the possibility of spreading the disease.
Andrew Avery, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary, said things went relatively smoothly the first winter of the pandemic, as lockdown measures in the province didn’t begin until late winter, but in 2021, things had to be done at on a smaller scale when there were disruptions because of higher case counts.
“This winter, it’s just the unknown, it feels like we’re back in spring of 2020 when everybody was stuck in the moment,” he said. “You’re not allowed organized gatherings, and personal gatherings are limited to your household right now. It’s really tough, you have no idea where things are going.”
Right now, after school programs and activities in the province aren’t able to happen, and it won’t be until Jan. 31 when an announcement is made on whether the current circuit breaker measures will be lifted or expanded.
While indoor activities can’t take place, communities in West Prince are still able to offer more socially distanced enterprises outdoors. Several communities, including Alberton, O’Leary, and Tignish, each have their own outdoor rink and walking trails for residents to take part in.
“The only thing we have open right now is our outdoor ice surface that’s open,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. “We have it mandated that it’s one family at a time, and after you’ve been there for about an hour, if somebody is waiting, give them a turn. People have been pretty receptive, I think.”
Ms Richard, who also has children learning from home, said she usually hosts online activities as well, but she feels kids are spending enough time in front of their screens already, and doesn’t want to keep them on them for another half an hour playing a game.
She said while there’s plenty for younger residents to do, her concern is for seniors in the community.
“I feel awfully bad for the seniors, and that the seniors have nothing to do, because it’s a little slippy, and you don’t want them outside because they could slip and fall,” said Ms Richard. “With seniors exercise, I found so many people were disappointed when they were cancelled, and I understood why they were disappointed.”
Like the various recreation departments in the region, the Western Region Sport and Recreation Council (WRSRC) has had to either cancel or adjust some of the winter programs they host. But, while people do miss the programs, that’s not the only thing they seem to miss right now.
“I think it’s the social part that people are missing out on,” said Krista Locke-Ellis, executive director of the WRSRC. ”From what I can see online, people are still using the trails. They’re still getting out, they’re walking, they’re snowshoeing, they’re hiking. It’s the impact of the social enjoyment. It’s the impact of encouragement from your friends and family, and I hope people are still getting out and being active.”
While there is disappointment over the fact that many events haven’t been able to take place, Ms Locke-Ellis has noticed a silver lining.
“If anything positive came out of COVID, I think people are more open, and encouraged themselves more to get out and enjoy the outdoors a little bit more,” she said. “I find the demand for our outdoor programs is high. People want the hiking programs, they want the snowshoeing groups, the cross country skiing, that sort of thing. People really enjoy getting outside and being able to still do activities, even during COVID times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.