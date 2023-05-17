Representatives from all four major communities of West Prince came together to sign a proclamation recognizing Family Violence Prevention Week.

The signing took place at the O’Leary Town Complex on May 9 and saw Interim Mayor of Alberton Blair Duggan, Deputy Mayor of O’Leary Darren MacKinnon, Mayor of Tignish Allan McInnis and CAO of the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley Kristina Ellis read the proclamation out loud and signed it afterwards.

