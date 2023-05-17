Deputy Mayor of O’Leary Darren MacKinnon signs the proclamation recognizing Family Violence Prevention Week, which runs from May 15-21. Representatives from all four major communities of West Prince came together to sign the proclamation during an event at the O’Leary Town Complex on May 9. Also in photo: L-R: CAO of the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley Kristina Ellis, Interim Mayor of Alberton Blair Duggan and Mayor of Tignish Allan McInnis. Melissa Heald photo
In spirit of this year’s theme for Family Violence Prevention Week, which is ‘Healing Communities’, Community Outreach Coordinator for PEI Family Violence Prevention Services (FVPS) in West Prince Karen MacCarville (centre left) wanted to highlight some of the organizations that help her in her role at FVPS. In photo: L-R: Danya O’Malley, executive director PEI Family Violence Prevention Services, Nikki Gallant, shelter coordinator for the Chief Mary Bernard Memorial Women’s Shelter on Lennox Island, Karen MacCarville, Tammy Perry, the manager of Social Supports with the Department of Social Development and Seniors, and Diane McCue and Eleanor Perry representing the quilting group Thimbles and Threads. Melissa Heald photo
Representatives from all four major communities of West Prince came together to sign a proclamation recognizing Family Violence Prevention Week.
The signing took place at the O’Leary Town Complex on May 9 and saw Interim Mayor of Alberton Blair Duggan, Deputy Mayor of O’Leary Darren MacKinnon, Mayor of Tignish Allan McInnis and CAO of the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley Kristina Ellis read the proclamation out loud and signed it afterwards.
Family Violence Prevention Week runs from May 15- 21 and is held each year to raise awareness, to remember victims of violence and their families and to demonstrate that violence in any relationship is not acceptable.
Since stepping into her role as Community Outreach Coordinator for PEI Family Violence Prevention Services (FVPS) in West Prince four years ago, Karen MacCarville had always wanted there to be a West Prince proclamation in the lead up to Family Violence Prevention Week. There was a proclamation done last year, but this was the first time the event was opened to the public.
Danya O’Malley, executive director PEI Family Violence Prevention Services, said having an unified West Prince voice in signing the proclamation together was important.
“I think it shows fantastic leadership to the people in these communities that it is a partnered effort in terms of getting ahead of this terrible issue.”
All the community representatives said they appreciate the hard work Ms MacCarville and FVPS does for the region.
In spirit of this year’s theme for Family Violence Prevention Week, which is ‘Healing Communities’, Ms MacCarville also wanted to use the opportunity to highlight some of the organizations that help her in her role at FVPS.
“Healing communities in regards to domestic violence takes a community effort,” she said. “We must work collaboratively with other service providers and grassroots supports that await the chance to help when and wherever they can.”
Going forward, each year Ms MacCarville will recognize some of the community champions that work collaboratively with her to support those in the region who reach out to FVPS for help.
“When I wrote down everyone who helped me out this year, that I could think of that helped me out, I came up with 26 organizations,” she said. “I obviously I couldn’t recognize every one tonight, but I will continue this ongoing.”
First recognized was the quilting group Thimbles and Threads for donating what Ms MacCarville refers to as ‘Happy Quilts’. Representing the quilting group was Eleanor Perry and Diane McCue.
“I remember giving one of their quilts to a little girl about three years and then this little girl ran up to me in Wal-Mart when I was picking up supplies for work one day,” said Ms MacCarville. “It was near Christmas time this year and I didn’t know the little girl because it was three years ago and she had grown but she remembered and she said she still has her happy quilt.”
Receiving at least 50 quilts since becoming the West Prince coordinator for FVPS, Ms MacCarville told Ms Perry and Ms McCue their quilting group is making a difference.
“They are quilts that are made with love for those who need a reminder to have hope and faith in people in this world,” she said.
Afterwards, Ms Perry said it’s nice to know the quilts her group makes for FVPS are being used.
Other individuals and organizations recognized by Ms MacCarville were the staff at Victim Services, Kelly Gillis, branch technician at Alberton Public Library, the Chief Mary Bernard Memorial Women’s Shelter on Lennox Island and Tammy Perry, the manager of Social Supports with the Department of Social Development and Seniors.
