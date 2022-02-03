Community care homes in the region are being proactive just in case they should ever find themselves experiencing staff shortages.
While there are no reported shortages at the moment, administrators of these facilities want to be prepared for any possibility.
“There’s a few people that are off right now because they were close contacts, and because they’re close contacts they have to stay at home,” said LoriAnne Keough, administrator of the Tignish Seniors Home. “What we’re trying to do right now is come up with a list of people we can take in and train in case COVID does hit here and I can’t come to work, or some of the caregivers can’t come, or some of the kitchen staff can’t come.”
Through social media, the home posted about their decision to create a list of residents in the Tignish area who would be available to assist with things like laundry, serving meals, and cleaning tables. This would help staff to focus more on the personal care side of things, like giving residents their medication, bathing or showering them, monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar levels, administering insulin, etc.
The Tignish Seniors Home has 33 members of staff looking after the 46 residents currently living at the home.
Ms Keough compared the call for applicants to preventative maintenance. Staff at the home hope they’ll never have to deal with the issue, but want to be prepared if it does happen.
So far, over 20 people have called to leave their names.
The Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence in Alberton has also been looking for additional volunteers should the need arise.
With 20 members of staff for 41 residents of the facility, executive director Colleen Parker said staff have an increased workload because of the pandemic, but there hasn’t been a sever impact as a direct result.
“I think it’s important that families know the residents are being very well looked after, but if we had a crisis, we would certainly need help,” she said. “So far we’re doing okay. My biggest risk area is with the cooks, because I don’t have a relief cook. There’s just two cooks, and if one had to isolate, I’d be in real trouble.”
Ms Parker said all shifts have been filled, but all it would take is two or three people having to isolate, or test positive, for issues to arise. There is help on the way, as a nursing student is shadowing staff and would be available on weekends, as is another applicant.
For the residents of these facilities, the situation has been tough on them, but Ms Parker and Ms Keough said staff at their respective facilities have been wonderful.
“I’ve got a great team here,” said Ms Keough. “We’ve been trying to keep (the residents) active and with their minds off the TV sometimes. I know it’s been difficult for them because when we were in complete lockdown and they couldn’t see their families, we set up the video chats with people. I’m hoping we never have to go back to that again, but we did it because we knew it was important for them to see their families.”
Also making things more endurable has been the community members themselves. People have dropped off cards for residents, along with some little treats here and there. In Tignish, Ms Keough said there’s a Valentine’s Day project in the works involving children in the town, who will be able to drop off their offerings in a specially designated box outside the Tignish Seniors Home.
“Family members will say ‘We’re going to drop off some ice cream treats this afternoon that you can give to the staff’, and we have a family member that dropped off coffee and donuts for residents and staff,” said Ms Keough. “It’s great. We live in a community where people just want to give all the time, and it’s wonderful because without them, I don’t think we would have gone through this as easy.”
