Nancy Ashley describes her baby brother, Kendall Ashley, as someone who is bigger than life.
“He’s an outdoorsman,” she said. “He loves anything to do with the outside. From cutting down trees to cutting grass, shovelling rocks, skidooing, four wheeling, boating - he’s in love with nature.”
The youngest of six siblings, Kendall is well-known in his community, with Nancy saying he is the type of person who would be the first to lend someone a hand if they needed help.
And now his community is rallying to help her brother.
It has just been over a month since the 47-year-old was badly injured in a serious snowmobile accident on Dec. 24.
On Christmas Eve morning, the Alberton native was driving his snowmobile on the Confederation Trail when he collided with a vehicle in Elmsdale that was travelling on a driveway where the trail path crossed.
He was taken by ambulance to Prince County Hospital (PCH) before being airlifted to Halifax, where he spent a week in the intensive care unit (ICU) and was kept sedated.
As a result of the accident, Kendall sustained trauma to his chest, abdomen, face and head. Several fractured ribs caused his lungs to collapse. There was bleeding in his abdomen due to a lacerated bowel and there was a tear in his spleen. He has two broken vertebrates and a fracture in his back. A broken nose and a brain bleed.
Once he was stabilized in Halifax, Kendall was transferred back to Prince County Hospital at the end of December.
“They were wonderful and we can’t say enough good about them over there,” said Nancy of the medical team in Halifax. She added the Halifax team was impressed with the work the staff at PCH did before Kendall was sent across.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia, only one family member could be with Kendall while he was in hospital. His partner, Karla Profit, was by his side those seven days while he was in the ICU.
“She gave up her Christmas to be with him,” said Nancy. “She spent the week alone in Halifax with only specific hours for visitation and had to self-isolate for two weeks when she returned to PEI and was not able to see Kendall during that time.”
Unable to work, and with a long road ahead of him, an online auction and benefit has been set up for Kendall, with all monies raised going directly to assist in his recovery.
“A couple of my friends and a couple of friends of Kendall’s got together and approached me and asked if it was OK if they did an auction,” explained Nancy. “He’s very well-known in the community and very well liked and it’s quite evident with the amount of stuff coming in.”
Nancy said the family is overwhelmed with the compassion being shown to Kendall, but feels blessed by the outpouring of support.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I’ve always said I’m so glad I live in a little town where everybody knows your name.”
Nancy said the family would like to thank the Alberton Fire Department, RCMP, Island EMS, and both the staff at Prince County Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital for the care they’ve shown towards Kendall.
“We also want to make a big thank-you to the gentleman who he hit because he was the first one to call 911 and to stay with Kendall - we’re so very thankful to him for that,” she said.
Now that he is back on the Island, more of his family has been able to visit Kendall. And they have just recently received news he has been accepted into the Queen Elizabeth Rehab Facility. They are just waiting for a bed to open so Kendall can be transferred to Charlottetown to continue his recovery.
“Our goal right now is to get him to Charlottetown,” said Nancy. “I hear nothing but fantastic things about the rehab facility in Charlottetown and that’s where he needs to be.”
